Enemy attack with KABAs: in Kharkiv, the enemy hit a 12-storey building, there are destructions

An enemy attack in Kharkiv resulted in a hit to a high-rise building, partial destruction and a fire. According to the mayor Ihor Terekhov, information about the victims is being clarified, UNN reports.

"According to preliminary information, a 12-storey residential building was hit in the Industrial district. There is a fire and partial destruction. Information about the victims is being clarified," said the mayor.

Russian attack on Kharkiv: educational institution damaged - RMA

According to him, there is preliminary information about a strike on the Nemyshlyansky district.

"The center seems to have escaped without any casualties, but the site of the KAB hit is being examined," Terekhov summarized.

Kharkiv under attack by enemy anti-aircraft guns: explosions rang out in the city