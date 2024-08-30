Kharkiv under attack by enemy anti-aircraft guns: explosions rang out in the city

Explosions have been heard in Kharkiv, the city is under attack by enemy KABs. This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov, UNN reports.

"Kharkiv is under attack from enemy GABs. Be careful!" - Terekhov said.

According to local media, there have already been a number of explosions in the city.

Kharkiv region: Russian army shoots at Kupyansk again, wounds a civilian