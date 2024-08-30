Russian attack on Kharkiv: educational institution damaged - RMA
Kyiv • UNN
An educational institution was damaged as a result of one of the enemy's attacks on Kharkiv. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov.
As a result of one of today's enemy strikes on Kharkiv, an educational institution was damaged, UNN reports , citing RMA head Oleh Syniehubov.
“One of the strikes damaged an educational institution in Kharkiv,” Sigyegubov wrote.
There were hits in Kharkiv and Chuhuiv. There are power outages30.08.24, 15:37 • 19998 views