There were hits in Kharkiv and Chuhuiv. There are power outages
Kyiv • UNN
Civilian infrastructure was hit in Kharkiv and Chuhuiv. According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties, but power was cut off in some districts of Kharkiv after a series of explosions.
Preliminary, the Russian army struck civilian infrastructure in Kharkiv and Chuhuiv. There is currently no information on casualties. In some districts of Kharkiv, power was cut off after the explosions, UNN reports , citing RMA head Oleh Syniehubov and Suspilne.
According to Suspilne TV channel, power was cut off in some districts of Kharkiv after a series of explosions.
