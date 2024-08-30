There were hits in Kharkiv and Chuhuiv. There are power outages

Preliminary, the Russian army struck civilian infrastructure in Kharkiv and Chuhuiv. There is currently no information on casualties. In some districts of Kharkiv, power was cut off after the explosions, UNN reports , citing RMA head Oleh Syniehubov and Suspilne.

According to preliminary data, there were hits to civilian infrastructure in Kharkiv and Chuhuiv. No casualties at this time - wrote Sinegubov.

According to Suspilne TV channel, power was cut off in some districts of Kharkiv after a series of explosions.

Kharkiv under attack by enemy anti-aircraft guns: explosions rang out in the city