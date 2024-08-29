ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

August 29: Birthday of the motorcycle, Beheading of John the Baptist

August 29: Birthday of the motorcycle, Beheading of John the Baptist

Today, on August 29, fans of fast driving in many countries of the world can join the celebration of the motorcycle's birthday, UNN reports. The "fathers" of this popular vehicle were German engineers and inventors Gottlieb Daimler and Wilhelm Maybach.

The "fathers" of this popular vehicle were German engineers and inventors Gottlieb Daimler and Wilhelm Maybach. In the second half of the nineteenth century, they were developing their own internal combustion engine. It was on August 29, 1885, that Daimler and Maybach patented the "!kerosene-powered horse-drawn carriage".

The prototype motorcycle had a wooden frame, a belt drive, and was equipped with a 264 cubic centimeter kerosene engine with a capacity of 0.5 horsepower, which allowed it to reach speeds of up to 12 kilometers per hour.

Motorcycles gradually gained popularity in civilian life. During the First and Second World Wars, some armies had separate military units equipped with motorcycles.

Over the years, such legendary motorcycle manufacturers as Harley-Davidson, Triumph, Indian, Benelli, Yamaha, Suzuki, and Kawasaki have emerged.

Wine lovers can celebrate International Cabernet Day today.

The Cabernet Sauvignon grape variety is the most widespread in the world and is found in almost all wine-growing regions. It is the result of a cross between Cabernet Franc and Sauvignon Blanc.

Cabernet wine contains a lot of tannin, a natural antioxidant that is great for fighting cardiovascular diseases.

At the initiative of the United Nations, events have been held on August 29 since 2010 to mark the International Day against Nuclear Tests.

The date was chosen in honor of the closure of the Semipalatinsk nuclear test site in Kazakhstan on August 29, 1991. The purpose of today's event is to spread awareness of the threat posed to all humanity by nuclear weapons.

According to the New Julian church calendar, today is the Day of the Beheading of John the Baptist.

John the Baptist was born into the family of the priest Zacharias and his wife Elizabeth, who led a pious life.

It is believed that John was born six months before Jesus was born. Elizabeth had to flee with little John to the desert, because after the birth of the Son of God, King Herod of Judah ordered all babies to be killed.

He lived in the desert until he was 30 years old. After that he went to preach, telling people about the imminent coming of the Messiah. He baptized people in the Jordan, and later baptized Jesus Christ himself, on whom the Holy Spirit descended in the form of a dove during the sacrament.

John the Baptist exposed King Herod Antipas for living with his brother's wife. For this he was thrown into prison, where he was kept for 10 months.

During a banquet in honor of the king's birthday, his mistress persuaded her daughter to demand that the head of John the Baptist be brought to her. Antipas had previously sworn that he would fulfill the girl's every whim, so he sent a soldier to prison to behead John the Baptist. John's body was buried the same night. The head was lost, but found three times.

Ivan and Mykola celebrate their name days on August 29.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

UNN Lite

