Russian strike on Kurakhove claims one life, one injured rescued from rubble

In Kurakhove, Donetsk region, as a result of an enemy strike, one person was reported dead, who was pulled out from under the rubble of a destroyed shop, and one person was rescued, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported, UNN reports.

Details

This afternoon, the enemy once again targeted civilian infrastructure in Kurakhove, Pokrovsk district. The Russians hit a three-story residential building, an administrative building and a shop, the State Emergency Service said.

Rescuers pulled 1 injured person from the rubble of a destroyed grocery store and recovered the body of a deceased person. Search and rescue operations are completed - the SES reported on Telegram.

As reported, the fire was extinguished on the territory of one of the local hospitals. The fire destroyed 4 cars.

"Work is underway to eliminate the fires in the destroyed warehouse and country house," the agency said.

