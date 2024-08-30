Russia's strike on the center of Kurakhove: the prosecutor's office told about the victims and showed the consequences

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 126620 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 131357 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 215831 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 162535 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 158425 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 145353 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 207837 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112646 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 195348 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105216 views

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 83247 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 106546 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 103346 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 69837 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 53370 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 215831 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 207837 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 195348 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 221757 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 209485 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 40050 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 53370 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 153892 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 152916 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 156863 views
Russia's strike on the center of Kurakhove: the prosecutor's office told about the victims and showed the consequences

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20043 views

Russian troops launched an artillery attack on the center of Kurakhove in Donetsk region. The shelling wounded 5 civilians and damaged residential buildings and infrastructure.

This afternoon, on August 30, the enemy launched an artillery attack on the center of Kurakhove, Donetsk region, injuring at least 5 people - a woman and four men aged 42 to 69. This was reported by the regional prosecutor's office, UNN reports

Details 

According to the prosecutor's office, Russian troops shelled  Kurakhove, probably with Uragan MLRS. The enemy shells hit the central part of the settlement.

The area of damage included multi-apartment residential buildings and civilian infrastructure. Five civilians - a woman and four men aged 42 to 69 years - sustained injuries. The victims were diagnosed with multiple shrapnel wounds, cut wounds, and acubarotraumas

- , the regional prosecutor's office said in a statement.

 They were provided with medical assistance. The final number of victims is being established.

Image

The head of the RMA, Vadym Filashkin, previously stated that there were probably people under the rubble in Kurakhove. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War

