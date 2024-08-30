Russia's strike on the center of Kurakhove: the prosecutor's office told about the victims and showed the consequences

This afternoon, on August 30, the enemy launched an artillery attack on the center of Kurakhove, Donetsk region, injuring at least 5 people - a woman and four men aged 42 to 69. This was reported by the regional prosecutor's office, UNN reports .

Details

According to the prosecutor's office, Russian troops shelled Kurakhove, probably with Uragan MLRS. The enemy shells hit the central part of the settlement.

The area of damage included multi-apartment residential buildings and civilian infrastructure. Five civilians - a woman and four men aged 42 to 69 years - sustained injuries. The victims were diagnosed with multiple shrapnel wounds, cut wounds, and acubarotraumas - , the regional prosecutor's office said in a statement.

They were provided with medical assistance. The final number of victims is being established.

The head of the RMA, Vadym Filashkin, previously stated that there were probably people under the rubble in Kurakhove.