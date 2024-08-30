ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Proper nutrition for cats: choose wet food

Proper nutrition for cats: choose wet food

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 117912 views

Every pet owner strives to provide their pet with a healthy and balanced diet. An important aspect of the animal's diet is the use of moistened food, which has a number of advantages over dry counterparts. Wet cat food contains more water, which helps to maintain the water balance in the animal's body and reduces the risk of urolithiasis.

Every pet owner strives to provide their pet with a healthy and balanced diet. An important aspect of the pet's diet is the use of moist food, which has a number of advantages over dry counterparts. Wet cat food contains more water, which helps to maintain the water balance in the animal's body and reduces the risk of urolithiasis. In addition, canned cat foods are often rich in natural meat, fish, and other healthy ingredients, making them not only healthy but also delicious for furry gourmets.

Benefits of canned cat food

  • The high moisture content helps to hydrate the body. 
  • The soft texture is comfortable for cats with sensitive teeth or chewing problems.

In addition, canned cat food often includes a variety of supplements, such as vitamins, minerals and amino acids, which are essential for the proper growth and development of the animal. Wet foods also have a high palatability, i.e. an attractive taste and aroma, which is especially important for cats with a selective appetite. When choosing canned food, it is important to pay attention to the composition of the product, giving preference to those options where natural meat or fish is the main ingredient.

How to choose a quality wet food for your pet

When choosing a wet food for a pet, there are several important things to consider. First, you should pay attention to the age category of the animal, as the nutritional needs of kittens, adult cats and senior cats are different. Second, you should take into account the individual characteristics of the animal, including the level of activity and the presence of chronic diseases. Thirdly, it is important to study the composition of the food, giving preference to those products that specify specific types of meat and fish, rather than vague animal by-products. Finally, it is advisable to choose products from trusted manufacturers with a good reputation in the market.

  • Consider your cat's age and activity. 
  • Study the composition of the feed, giving preference to natural ingredients.

It should be remembered that the transition to a new type of food should be done gradually to avoid digestive problems in your four-legged friend. You should start with small portions, gradually increasing the share of the new food in the diet. This approach will allow the animal to adapt to the new type of food without stress and discomfort.

Choosing canned food for animals

To summarize, high-quality wet food plays an important role in an animal's diet, providing it with essential nutrients and fluids. When choosing canned food for your pet, you should carefully study the composition of the product and take into account the individual characteristics of the animal. The online store maudau.com.ua offers a wide range of high-quality moistened foods that will help ensure your cat's healthy and happy existence.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

