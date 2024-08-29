Paralympics 2024: swimmer Anton Kol wins first medal for Ukraine

Ukraine has won its first medal at the 2024 Paralympics. Swimmer Anton Kol won silver in the 100-meter backstroke in the S1 class, UNN reports with reference to Suspilne Sport.

According to media reports, this is Kolya's third consecutive medal at the Paralympics in the 100-meter backstroke and the fifth in his career.

