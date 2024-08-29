Paralympics 2024: swimmer Anton Kol wins first medal for Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian swimmer Anton Kol won a silver medal in the 100-meter backstroke in the S1 class at the 2024 Paralympics. This is Kohl's third consecutive medal in this event at the Paralympics and the fifth overall in his career.
Ukraine has won its first medal at the 2024 Paralympics. Swimmer Anton Kol won silver in the 100-meter backstroke in the S1 class, UNN reports with reference to Suspilne Sport.
According to media reports, this is Kolya's third consecutive medal at the Paralympics in the 100-meter backstroke and the fifth in his career.
