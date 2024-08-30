EU discusses lifting restrictions on Ukraine's use of weapons on Russian territory: what was decided

The EU countries mainly adhere to the idea that the issue of lifting restrictions on the use of weapons by Ukraine on Russian territory remains a national decision of the EU member states, and this decision is not at the European level, said the head of the bloc's diplomacy, Josep Borrell, following the EU Foreign Affairs Council, UNN reports.

We have discussed the possibility of lifting the restrictions on the range of weapons supplied to Ukraine. In the end, the conclusion is basically that this is a national decision and member states want to keep it as a national decision and each one of them will make the decision that they see fit. You know, some member states are not sending any weapons, not missiles or shells in any case, so it's not a decision that they can have any practical involvement in. And others said: "Well, it's my decision to decide what I think, according to my internal political decision." So it's not a decision at the European level