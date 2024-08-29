The EU will speed up the provision of weapons and equipment for Ukraine's energy system: Kuleba after meeting in Brussels

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 127944 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 132779 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 218427 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 163820 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 159295 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 145677 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 209249 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112677 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 196572 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105229 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 90832 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 107881 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 104718 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 78675 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 64593 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 218427 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 209249 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 196572 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 222939 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 210624 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 44092 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 64593 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 154250 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 153240 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 157157 views
Actual
The EU will speed up the provision of weapons and equipment for Ukraine's energy system: Kuleba after meeting in Brussels

The EU will speed up the provision of weapons and equipment for Ukraine's energy system: Kuleba after meeting in Brussels

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 65772 views

The EU countries promised to speed up the supply of military aid to Ukraine, including air defense systems. They also discussed lifting restrictions on strikes on targets in Russia and Ukraine's path to EU membership.

EU member states will speed up the provision of weapons and equipment for Ukraine's energy system. This statement was made by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba following a meeting in Brussels, UNN reports.

"During today's meeting in Brussels with EU foreign ministers, I emphasized the need to urgently deliver the military assistance already promised, including air defense systems. I appreciate the readiness of my colleagues to take the necessary measures to speed up these deliveries," Kuleba said.

The Foreign Minister emphasized that the EU is an important pillar of the coalition in support of Ukraine, and I welcome the readiness of a number of EU member states to respond to our country's call and advocate for the lifting of restrictions on the use of weapons for all legitimate military purposes in Russia in their bilateral dialogues with other coalition members.

Kuleba meets with Borrell to discuss strengthening air defense, lifting restrictions on strikes, and the path to EU membership29.08.24, 14:16 • 19840 views

"I am also grateful to the EU member states that have pledged to step up their efforts and provide additional equipment and resources for the Ukrainian energy system.

I emphasized that Ukraine is fulfilling its commitments on the path to EU membership, including the historic ratification of the Rome Statute. We count on the support of the member states in advancing the negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU at the appropriate pace," the diplomat added.

Kuleba reminded that over the past 2.5 years, the EU has demonstrated its determination by strengthening Europe's global strength. 

"Working together, we can steer history toward peace, security and justice. To this end, we have agreed to work on new bold steps in the next political season," the Foreign Minister summarized.

“Some Patriot systems have been announced but not yet delivered”: Kuleba urges partners to speed up with air defense29.08.24, 14:33 • 28430 views

Previously

As reported by UNN, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba arrived in Brussels to participate in an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers. The key topics of discussion will include strengthening military support for Ukraine and promoting its accession to the EU.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics

Contact us about advertising