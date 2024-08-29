The EU will speed up the provision of weapons and equipment for Ukraine's energy system: Kuleba after meeting in Brussels

EU member states will speed up the provision of weapons and equipment for Ukraine's energy system. This statement was made by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba following a meeting in Brussels, UNN reports.

"During today's meeting in Brussels with EU foreign ministers, I emphasized the need to urgently deliver the military assistance already promised, including air defense systems. I appreciate the readiness of my colleagues to take the necessary measures to speed up these deliveries," Kuleba said.

The Foreign Minister emphasized that the EU is an important pillar of the coalition in support of Ukraine, and I welcome the readiness of a number of EU member states to respond to our country's call and advocate for the lifting of restrictions on the use of weapons for all legitimate military purposes in Russia in their bilateral dialogues with other coalition members.

"I am also grateful to the EU member states that have pledged to step up their efforts and provide additional equipment and resources for the Ukrainian energy system.

I emphasized that Ukraine is fulfilling its commitments on the path to EU membership, including the historic ratification of the Rome Statute. We count on the support of the member states in advancing the negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU at the appropriate pace," the diplomat added.

Kuleba reminded that over the past 2.5 years, the EU has demonstrated its determination by strengthening Europe's global strength.

"Working together, we can steer history toward peace, security and justice. To this end, we have agreed to work on new bold steps in the next political season," the Foreign Minister summarized.

As reported by UNN, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba arrived in Brussels to participate in an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers. The key topics of discussion will include strengthening military support for Ukraine and promoting its accession to the EU.