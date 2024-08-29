Kuleba meets with Borrell to discuss strengthening air defense, lifting restrictions on strikes, and the path to EU membership

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba held bilateral talks in Brussels with EU diplomat Josep Borrell. The parties discussed lifting restrictions on strikes on Russian territory, strengthening air defense, and assistance to Ukraine. They also discussed Ukraine's progress on the path to EU membership. Kuleba reported this on the social network X, UNN reports.

I am pleased to be in Brussels today at the invitation of Josep Borrell for an important meeting of EU ministers ahead of the new political season. Long-term peace in Europe depends on swift decisions in support of Ukraine: lifting the restrictions on strikes, strengthening air defense and timely assistance. We discussed ways to implement these steps - said Kuleba.

According to him, the success of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kursk region demonstrates Ukraine's ability to seize the initiative and win. However, more strong decisions are needed to consolidate the success.

The Ukrainian foreign minister also thanked Borrell for his support for lifting restrictions on Ukraine's use of weapons against legitimate military targets in Russia.

In addition, according to Kuleba, the parties discussed Ukraine's progress towards EU membership, including the ratification of the Rome Statute, and further steps in the negotiations.

"We have also coordinated efforts to implement the Peace Formula ahead of the second Peace Summit and to increase pressure on Russia and its allies. I am grateful to the EU for its consistent support of Ukraine," Kuleba added.

As Politico wrote , Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba at an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers wants to get support from allies in lifting restrictions on long-range strikes on military targets in Russia.