“Some Patriot systems have been announced but not yet delivered”: Kuleba urges partners to speed up with air defense

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has called on partners to deliver the promised air defense systems. He said this upon arriving at a meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council, UNN reports.

"Of course, air defense. Since April, when we asked for more Patriot systems, significant progress has been made, and announcements have been made, but again, some Patriot systems have been announced but not yet delivered," the Foreign Minister said.

Kuleba noted that Ukraine is entering a new school year and must protect its cities, its children. "That is why I call on all partners who made promises to finally deliver these systems," Kuleba said.

The minister also indicated that he intends to discuss "other commitments and other deliverables," Ukraine's progress in the EU accession process, and reminded that Ukraine recently ratified the Rome Statute.

