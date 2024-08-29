“Some Patriot systems have been announced but not yet delivered”: Kuleba urges partners to speed up with air defense

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 127250 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 131998 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 217021 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 163124 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 158825 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 145477 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 208500 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112659 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 195932 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105220 views

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 86610 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 107131 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 103955 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 73790 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 58357 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 217021 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 208500 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 195932 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 222322 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 210024 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 41902 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 58357 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 154053 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 153064 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 156996 views
“Some Patriot systems have been announced but not yet delivered”: Kuleba urges partners to speed up with air defense

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28430 views

The Ukrainian Foreign Minister called on partners to deliver the promised air defense systems. Kuleba emphasized the need to protect cities and children before the new school year.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has called on partners to deliver the promised air defense systems. He said this upon arriving at a meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council, UNN reports.

Details

"Of course, air defense. Since April, when we asked for more Patriot systems, significant progress has been made, and announcements have been made, but again, some Patriot systems have been announced but not yet delivered," the Foreign Minister said.

Kuleba noted that Ukraine is entering a new school year and must  protect its cities, its children. "That is why I call on all partners who made promises to finally deliver these systems," Kuleba said.

The minister also indicated that he intends to discuss "other commitments and other deliverables," Ukraine's progress in the EU accession process, and reminded that Ukraine recently ratified the Rome Statute.

“After 2.5 years of war, these things should work without delay”: Kuleba points out to EU the gaps between announcement and delivery of military aid29.08.24, 13:55 • 16136 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPolitics

