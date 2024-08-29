“After 2.5 years of war, these things should work without delay”: Kuleba points out to EU the gaps between announcement and delivery of military aid

Arriving at a meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba raised the issue of delays between the announcement and delivery of military aid and called for investment in the Ukrainian defense industry as the most effective way to provide weapons, UNN reports.

Details

"I will raise with my ministerial colleagues an issue that is of great concern to us - the gap between the announcement of military assistance and its actual delivery. Sometimes these intervals are very long, it is impossible to do military planning, it is impossible to calculate what you can and cannot count on on the battlefield. After two and a half years of war, these things should work like watch without any delays in the most effective way," Kuleba said.

According to him, the Ukrainian side "has done its part". "We have significantly increased the production of weapons and ammunition in Ukraine, and we appreciate the assistance that is coming in, but now we have to strengthen another way of helping, namely investment in the Ukrainian industrial defense base: the cheapest and most effective way to help provide Ukraine with ammunition and weapons is to invest in the production of this in Ukraine," the minister said, indicating that he also wanted to talk about this at the meeting.

