“After 2.5 years of war, these things should work without delay”: Kuleba points out to EU the gaps between announcement and delivery of military aid

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 120649 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 123674 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 201966 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 155468 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 153847 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143346 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 200100 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112468 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 188634 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105120 views

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 80934 views
“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 52862 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 63166 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 92522 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 71158 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 201967 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 200102 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 188636 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 215347 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 203340 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 23053 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 150746 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 149950 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 153985 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 144883 views
“After 2.5 years of war, these things should work without delay”: Kuleba points out to EU the gaps between announcement and delivery of military aid

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16133 views

Minister Kuleba will raise the issue of delays between the announcement and delivery of military aid. He also calls for investment in Ukraine's defense industry as the most effective way to provide weapons.

Arriving at a meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba raised the issue of delays between the announcement and delivery of military aid and called for investment in the Ukrainian defense industry as the most effective way to provide weapons, UNN reports.

Details

"I will raise with my ministerial colleagues an issue that is of great concern to us - the gap between the announcement of military assistance and its actual delivery. Sometimes these intervals are very long, it is impossible to do military planning, it is impossible to calculate what you can and cannot count on on the battlefield. After two and a half years of war, these things should work like watch without any delays in the most effective way," Kuleba said.

According to him, the Ukrainian side "has done its part". "We have significantly increased the production of weapons and ammunition in Ukraine, and we appreciate the assistance that is coming in, but now we have to strengthen another way of helping, namely investment in the Ukrainian industrial defense base: the cheapest and most effective way to help provide Ukraine with ammunition and weapons is to invest in the production of this in Ukraine," the minister said, indicating that he also wanted to talk about this at the meeting.

“Security for Europe starts with bold decisions for Ukraine": Kuleba sends message to EU on permission to strike targets deep inside Russia29.08.24, 13:28 • 47546 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Politics

