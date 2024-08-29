“Security for Europe starts with bold decisions for Ukraine": Kuleba sends message to EU on permission to strike targets deep inside Russia

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 216176 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 208030 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 195519 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 54849 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
“Security for Europe starts with bold decisions for Ukraine": Kuleba sends message to EU on permission to strike targets deep inside Russia

“Security for Europe starts with bold decisions for Ukraine": Kuleba sends message to EU on permission to strike targets deep inside Russia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 47547 views

Ukraine's Foreign Minister called for allowing strikes on legitimate military targets deep inside Russia, emphasizing that Ukraine's success depends on the willingness of its partners to make bold decisions on support.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, arriving at a meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council, called for allowing strikes on legitimate military targets deep in Russia, stressing that Ukraine's success depends on the willingness of partners to make bold decisions on support, UNN reports.

Details

"The first message I came with is very simple: long-term security for Europe starts with short-term bold decisions for Ukraine. We have proved (...) that we can defeat Russia, we have proved it again, despite everything and despite all those who said that we are at a dead end, that we cannot win, that Russia will eventually succeed, and that therefore the strategy should be revised, these arguments have been as clearly defeated as the Russian troops in the Kursk region," Kuleba said.

The Foreign Minister noted that "yes, these voices are silent now, but as we understand it, they will reappear in the fall.

"And that is why we continue to act effectively to ensure that all decisions are made. What this decision is, first of all... it is a permission for Ukraine to strike legitimate military targets deep in Russia. Here we are basically talking about the airfields that Russia uses to launch its bombers, strategic bombers and tactical bombers to attack the Ukrainian armed forces and to attack Ukrainian cities and infrastructure. If we get enough missiles, if we're allowed to strike, we will significantly reduce Russia's ability to damage our critical infrastructure, and we will improve the situation for our forces on the ground. So those who are trying to accuse Ukraine of not being successful should always remember that Russia's success depends on one thing - the willingness of its partners to make bold decisions: if the decision is made, Ukraine is successful on the ground, if it is not, then do not blame Ukraine, blame yourself," Kuleba said.

EU ministers to discuss providing Ukraine with air defense and lifting restrictions on the use of weapons - Borrell29.08.24, 11:13 • 25420 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPolitics

