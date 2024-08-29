“Security for Europe starts with bold decisions for Ukraine": Kuleba sends message to EU on permission to strike targets deep inside Russia

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, arriving at a meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council, called for allowing strikes on legitimate military targets deep in Russia, stressing that Ukraine's success depends on the willingness of partners to make bold decisions on support, UNN reports.

Details

"The first message I came with is very simple: long-term security for Europe starts with short-term bold decisions for Ukraine. We have proved (...) that we can defeat Russia, we have proved it again, despite everything and despite all those who said that we are at a dead end, that we cannot win, that Russia will eventually succeed, and that therefore the strategy should be revised, these arguments have been as clearly defeated as the Russian troops in the Kursk region," Kuleba said.

The Foreign Minister noted that "yes, these voices are silent now, but as we understand it, they will reappear in the fall.

"And that is why we continue to act effectively to ensure that all decisions are made. What this decision is, first of all... it is a permission for Ukraine to strike legitimate military targets deep in Russia. Here we are basically talking about the airfields that Russia uses to launch its bombers, strategic bombers and tactical bombers to attack the Ukrainian armed forces and to attack Ukrainian cities and infrastructure. If we get enough missiles, if we're allowed to strike, we will significantly reduce Russia's ability to damage our critical infrastructure, and we will improve the situation for our forces on the ground. So those who are trying to accuse Ukraine of not being successful should always remember that Russia's success depends on one thing - the willingness of its partners to make bold decisions: if the decision is made, Ukraine is successful on the ground, if it is not, then do not blame Ukraine, blame yourself," Kuleba said.

