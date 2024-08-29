EU ministers to discuss providing Ukraine with air defense and lifting restrictions on the use of weapons - Borrell

At a meeting of EU foreign ministers today, they will discuss providing Ukraine with air defense systems and lifting restrictions on the use of weapons against Russian military targets in accordance with international law, EU diplomat Jose Borrell said upon arrival at the meeting on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

"Air defense systems were critical before the summer, and they are even more critical today. This will be the first item on the agenda of a very busy meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council. And I am also sure that you will explain to us why we should lift the restrictions on the use of weapons against Russian military targets in accordance with international law," Borrell said

He recalled that he had made statements over the summer in support of this decision. "The weapons we provide to Ukraine must be fully utilized, and the restrictions must be lift so that Ukrainians can target the places where Russia is bombing them. Otherwise, the weapons are useless. This is what Ukraine is asking for. And today, Minister Kuleba's presence with us will be an important moment for everyone to understand why," said the EU diplomat.

Kuleba: Shooting down Russian missiles or drones will not lead to partners' participation in the war