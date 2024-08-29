Kuleba: Shooting down Russian missiles or drones will not lead to partners' participation in the war

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31449 views

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called on partners to shoot down Russian missiles and drones over Ukraine. He emphasized that this will not lead to the partners' participation in the war and asked for support in this matter.

Ukraine wants Poland to shoot down Russian missiles or drones flying towards their country and needs the support of its partners in this regard. This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba and added that the argument that this will lead to the participation of partners in the war is invalid. This was reported by UNN with reference to Politico.

Kuleba said he would ask the ministers to allow the use of air defense capabilities in EU countries, including Poland, to protect part of Ukraine's airspace.

I do not question Poland's readiness to create defense mechanisms, they cannot do it alone. We need partners to support them in this. The argument that this will lead to the participation of some of them in the war is invalid. You don't go to war by shooting down a missile or a drone that is flying in your direction and may actually cause damage to your own territory

- Kuleba said in an interview with Politico.

Kuleba also wants neighboring countries to take their support for Ukraine to a new level.

“We are talking about aircraft (not only) flying in Polish airspace, but also capable of intercepting Russian missiles in Ukrainian airspace,” Kuleba said.

Kuleba noted that Zelenskyy discussed this with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at the July summit of the Alliance.

Since then, we have been working on this through military and diplomatic channels, but the time has come to make a decision. You have recently seen how bad the Russian missile and drone attacks have been

- Kuleba said.

He also wants to encourage direct purchases of weapons from Ukrainian manufacturers.

“After two and a half years of war, we have increased production and capacity. And the most cost-effective way to provide Ukraine with lethal and non-lethal weapons is to buy from our own producers,” Kuleba said.

Kuleba declined to provide more details on Zelenskiy's claim this week that Ukraine successfully tested its first ballistic missile, but he emphasized that Ukraine's rapidly growing defense industrial base should not be an excuse for allies to take their foot off the gas.

“Of course, every new weapon we develop on our own makes us feel more confident. But Ukraine's success in developing and using the most advanced weapons should not serve as an excuse for partner countries not to supply similar weapons to Ukraine. The scale of this war and the sacrifices we are making have proven that we can only succeed if we act together,” Kuleba emphasized.

