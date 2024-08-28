Kuleba discusses with Polish Foreign Minister the transfer of MiGs to the Armed Forces and the downing of Russian missiles by Polish air defense

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 123062 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 126701 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 207420 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 158229 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 155569 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 144061 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 203040 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112544 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 191223 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105166 views

Popular news
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 82091 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 55695 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 102030 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 92251 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 39793 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 207420 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 203040 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 191223 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 217826 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 205709 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 18672 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 37378 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 152159 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 151294 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 155288 views
Actual
Kuleba discusses with Polish Foreign Minister the transfer of MiGs to the Armed Forces and the downing of Russian missiles by Polish air defense

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22751 views

The foreign ministers of Ukraine and Poland meet to discuss military aid and conditions for Ukrainian refugees. Kuleba announced agreements on the MiG-29 and the establishment of a Ukrainian school in Warsaw.

On Wednesday, August 28, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba met with his Polish counterpart Radoslaw Sikorski. The diplomats discussed military support for Kyiv and conditions for Ukrainian refugees in Poland. This was reported by UNN with reference to Kuleba's statement in X.

Details

In particular, Kuleba discussed with the Polish Foreign Minister the transfer of MiG-29 fighters to the Ukrainian Defense Forces, which are currently in service with Warsaw. 

I met with my Polish counterpart Radoslaw Sikorski in Olsztyn. We discussed a broad agenda in detail. In the military sphere, we focused on the issue of MIGs and agreed on further steps to enable Ukraine's neighbors to intercept Russian missiles and drones in Ukrainian airspace from their territory

- Kuleba said. 

They also discussed the need to establish a full-fledged Ukrainian school in Warsaw.

Zelensky: Ukraine needs Polish MiGs27.08.24, 16:07 • 22521 view

Radek and I agreed to continue working on this issue. In this regard, we also count on the support of the Mayor of Warsaw

- summarized the Ukrainian minister. 

Recall

Poland's Defense Minister said that the country has already transferred all possible weapons to Ukraine. Decisions on further transfers of MiGs can be made only after Poland receives new F-35 aircraft.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics

