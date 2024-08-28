Kuleba discusses with Polish Foreign Minister the transfer of MiGs to the Armed Forces and the downing of Russian missiles by Polish air defense

On Wednesday, August 28, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba met with his Polish counterpart Radoslaw Sikorski. The diplomats discussed military support for Kyiv and conditions for Ukrainian refugees in Poland. This was reported by UNN with reference to Kuleba's statement in X.

Details

In particular, Kuleba discussed with the Polish Foreign Minister the transfer of MiG-29 fighters to the Ukrainian Defense Forces, which are currently in service with Warsaw.

I met with my Polish counterpart Radoslaw Sikorski in Olsztyn. We discussed a broad agenda in detail. In the military sphere, we focused on the issue of MIGs and agreed on further steps to enable Ukraine's neighbors to intercept Russian missiles and drones in Ukrainian airspace from their territory - Kuleba said.

They also discussed the need to establish a full-fledged Ukrainian school in Warsaw.

Zelensky: Ukraine needs Polish MiGs

Radek and I agreed to continue working on this issue. In this regard, we also count on the support of the Mayor of Warsaw - summarized the Ukrainian minister.

Recall

Poland's Defense Minister said that the country has already transferred all possible weapons to Ukraine. Decisions on further transfers of MiGs can be made only after Poland receives new F-35 aircraft.