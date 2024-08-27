Zelensky: Ukraine needs Polish MiGs

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Polish side's attention to Ukraine's defense capabilities has decreased slightly, but Ukraine wants to get Polish MiG aircraft because they have good avionics and Ukraine will not spend time training pilots. Zelensky said this during the forum “Ukraine 2024. Independence” forum, an UNN correspondent reports .

Details

“Today, the Polish side's attention to our defense capabilities has decreased a bit. Poland has probably given everything it could, and there are probably some things that remain in Poland today... I raise one question. There is a specific question: we really need your MiGs, your airplanes, because they have good avionics and we will not waste time training pilots. We know about these planes, we know the number of planes, and I raised this issue with Andrzej Duda and Donald Tusk, and we raised it at all levels. Unfortunately, there is no positive decision yet,” Zelensky said.

Recall

President Zelenskiy announces that Ukraine has used F-16s to shoot down missiles during Russia's latest massive attack.