Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Zelensky: Ukraine needs Polish MiGs

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22522 views

President Zelenskyy has stated that Ukraine needs Polish MiG aircraft because of their good avionics. He discussed this issue with the Polish leadership, but so far there has been no positive decision.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Polish side's attention to Ukraine's defense capabilities has decreased slightly, but Ukraine wants to get Polish MiG aircraft because they have good avionics and Ukraine will not spend time training pilots. Zelensky said this during the forum “Ukraine 2024. Independence” forum, an UNN correspondent reports .

Details

“Today, the Polish side's attention to our defense capabilities has decreased a bit. Poland has probably given everything it could, and there are probably some things that remain in Poland today... I raise one question. There is a specific question: we really need your MiGs, your airplanes, because they have good avionics and we will not waste time training pilots. We know about these planes, we know the number of planes, and I raised this issue with Andrzej Duda and Donald Tusk, and we raised it at all levels. Unfortunately, there is no positive decision yet,” Zelensky said.

Recall

President Zelenskiy announces that Ukraine has used F-16s to shoot down missiles during Russia's latest massive attack.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics

