Kuleba arrives in Brussels for a meeting of EU foreign ministers

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has arrived in Brussels, where he will take part in an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers, as evidenced by the broadcast of communication with journalists before the meeting, UNN reports.

Details

As previously reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the key topics of discussion will include strengthening military support for Ukraine from the EU and its member states, enhancing air defense capabilities, advancing negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU, and attracting the widest possible global support for the Peace Formula on the way to the second Peace Summit.

