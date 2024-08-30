ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Actual
Hungary, Slovakia oppose lifting restrictions on Ukraine's use of weapons in Russia - Politico

Hungary, Slovakia oppose lifting restrictions on Ukraine's use of weapons in Russia - Politico

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 100334 views

France, Sweden, Latvia, the Netherlands, and Poland supported the proposal to allow Ukraine to strike targets in Russia. Hungary and Slovakia opposed, calling for peace and common sense.

Hungary and Slovakia opposed granting Kyiv the freedom to use weapons provided by the West. France, Sweden, Latvia, the Netherlands and Poland supported the proposal to allow strikes on targets in Russia, Politico writes, UNN reports .

Details

The newspaper quotes its source as saying that at a meeting of EU ministers on August 29, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told diplomats that "all signs point to" Russia continuing its recent missile attacks on Ukraine.

The head of Ukraine's diplomacy, according to an official familiar with the discussions, urged EU ministers to allow Ukraine to strike targets in Russia, saying at the same time that the proposal should not be seen as an escalation.

According to Politico, Kuleba's call and the proposal made earlier by the head of the bloc's diplomacy to give Kyiv the freedom to use weapons provided by the West were supported by France, Sweden, Latvia, the Netherlands and Poland, some of which noted that international law does not prohibit a country from entering the territory of an aggressor to defend itself.

After a massive air strike by Russia: Borrell again calls for lifting restrictions on strikes on Russia with Western weapons26.08.24, 20:34 • 45927 views

In the "against" camp are Hungary and Slovakia, led by the Moscow-friendly government of Robert Fico.

"We don't want more weapons in Ukraine, we don't want more deaths, we don't want an escalation of the war, we don't want an expansion of the crisis in the Middle East. Today we continue to stand for common sense and peace," Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto wrote on Facebook.

Addendum

Following the EU Foreign Affairs Council , the head of the bloc's diplomacy, Josep Borrell, said that the EU countries mainly adhere to the idea that the issue of lifting restrictions on Ukraine's use of weapons on Russian territory remains a national decision of the EU member states. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPoliticsNews of the World

