After a massive air strike by Russia: Borrell again calls for lifting restrictions on strikes on Russia with Western weapons

International partners can strengthen Ukraine's defense if they lift restrictions on the use of Western weapons for strikes on Russian territory. This was stated by EU High Representative Josep Borrell, UNN reports .

Details

According to Borrell, Russia has intensified its aggression, resuming massive attacks across Ukraine that target civilian infrastructure, including hydroelectric power plants, resulting in casualties.

I repeat that the lifting of restrictions on the use of means (by the West - ed.) against the Russian military involved in the aggression against Ukraine, in accordance with international law, will strengthen Ukrainian self-defense, save lives and reduce destruction in Ukraine - He said.

Borrell said he would discuss the issue with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and EU foreign ministers at an informal meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council on Thursday.

Ukraine needs air defense now - emphasized the high EU representative

Recall

The Ukrainian Air Force reported that during the most massive air attack, 201 air targets were shot down - 102 missiles and 99 attack UAVs. In total, Russia launched 127 missiles and 109 UAVs.

