“Russian attacks have no justification": Kuleba calls on partners to allow strikes on Russia with partners' weapons

“Russian attacks have no justification": Kuleba calls on partners to allow strikes on Russia with partners' weapons

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 120173 views

After Russia's massive missile strike on Ukraine on August 26, Kuleba called on partners to increase support. He suggested allowing long-range strikes against Russia and helping to shoot down Russian targets in the border regions.

On the morning of August 26, Russia launched a massive missile attack on Ukraine's critical infrastructure. Partners should increase support for Kyiv and lift restrictions on long-range strikes on targets inside Russia. This was stated by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, UNN reports .

Details

Kuleba emphasized that Russia attacked 15 regions of Ukraine during the morning attack. There are dead and wounded as a result of enemy shelling. 

Russia continues to wage a cowardly war against civilians, which is a war crime. Russia's attacks have no justification. They must be strongly condemned and met with tangible action by the international community

- The Minister is sure. 

According to him, international partners should help shoot down Russian targets in Ukraine's border regions with their own air defense forces.

Kuleba also believes that the allies should allow Ukraine to strike deep into Russian territory using the entire arsenal of the Defense Forces.

There are two concrete decisions that our partners can make to help us put an end to Russian terror faster. First, to reaffirm Ukraine's right to conduct long-range strikes against all legitimate military targets on Russian territory. Second, agree to use the air defense capabilities of partner countries to shoot down missiles and drones approaching their airspace

- said the Ukrainian Foreign Minister.

He emphasized that none of these decisions is an escalation.

Kuleba is confident that they will deter Russia, help reduce terror and the number of Russian attacks, as well as the number of victims associated with them.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that today, August 26, the Russian army carried out one of its largest strikes. We are talking about more than a hundred missiles of various types and about a hundred “shaheds”. Many damages in the energy sector were recorded.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics

