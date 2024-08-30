ukenru
Borrell: EU to assess military aid commitments to Ukraine after Kuleba's statements on delays

Borrell: EU to assess military aid commitments to Ukraine after Kuleba's statements on delays

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 106329 views

The EU countries will analyze the level of fulfillment of commitments on military assistance to Ukraine and the possibility of increasing them. Borrell emphasized the importance of supporting Ukraine for the successful fight against Russian aggression.

EU countries will assess the level of their commitments to Ukraine in terms of military aid and how we can increase them, EU diplomacy chief Josep Borrell said on Friday before an informal meeting of the bloc's defense ministers, UNN reports.

Details

"Yesterday, Minister (of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro) Kuleba asked about delays in the supply of ammunition, the supply of promised materials. We will consider all this, where we are in our commitments," Borrell said.

The EU High Representative pointed out that "obviously, if the Ukrainians get our support, they will be able to fight successfully." "The operation in Kursk is a good example of this. It is a bold strategic action, a successful one, which shows that everything depends on us, but they are ready to continue fighting as long as they have our material support," Borrell said.

He also noted that "F-16 fighters are now being used to try to stop Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities.

"We will have a meeting to assess where we are in our commitments and how we can increase them," the EU diplomat emphasized.

"A lot of promises have been made since June, especially in terms of air defense, and with the massive attacks on Ukraine and Ukrainian cities, these days have been the worst in the war against civilians. Obviously, we will have to respond. (Minister) Kuleba gave us accurate data and today the Minister of Defense (of Ukraine), Mr. (Rustem) Umerov, will be with us in close contact with the defense ministers," Borrell said.

Borrell: EU plans to discuss increasing training of Ukrainian military30.08.24, 11:59 • 29169 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPolitics

