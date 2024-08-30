Borrell: EU plans to discuss increasing training of Ukrainian military

EU defense ministers plan to discuss the expansion of the EU training mission for the Ukrainian military, the goal is to train more than 60,000 soldiers, and the possibility of opening a center in Kyiv is also being considered, EU diplomacy chief Josep Borrell said on Friday before the meeting, UNN reports.

Details

"Yesterday we had a long [unofficial] meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council, and today I hope we will have a shorter [unofficial] meeting of defense ministers with very important issues on the table. The most important is the European Union's military support for Ukraine. As part of this support, military training plays an [important role]. We will discuss how to increase our training mission (EUMAM Ukraine). The goal is about 60,000 trained troops, and we will increase that goal - I'll tell you how much at the end of the day. But this is the most successful training mission ever conducted by the European Union. To train 60,000 - and maybe more - troops is great. Many countries have contributed to this," Borrell said.

"We will discuss the possibility of opening a branch in Kyiv to strengthen our coordination with the Armed Forces of Ukraine there," he said.

