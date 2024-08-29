Swimmer Anna Hontar wins bronze at the 2024 Paralympics

Ukraine has won its second medal at the 2024 Paralympics. Swimmer Anna Gontar won the bronze medal in the 50-meter freestyle in the S6 class, UNN reports with reference to Suspilne Sport.

It should be noted that this is Gontar's second medal at the Paralympics: in Tokyo 2020, she also won the 50-meter freestyle.

Previously

Ukrainian swimmer Anton Kol won a silver medal in the 100m backstroke in the S1 class at the 2024 Paralympics. This is Kol's third consecutive medal in this event at the Paralympics and the fifth overall in his career.