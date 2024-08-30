Umerov discusses with EU defense ministers strengthening air defense and creating a “security belt” over Ukraine's western regions

Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov took part in an informal meeting of EU defense ministers. The parties discussed the need to strengthen Ukraine's air defense and the situation at the front. Umerov emphasized the importance of "creating a security belt" over the western regions of Ukraine. He wrote about this on Facebook, UNN reports.

I informed our partners about the current situation at the front and the priority needs for effective defense against the aggressor. We discussed the need to strengthen our air defense and emphasized the importance of creating a security belt over the western regions of Ukraine. This issue is critical for the protection of our infrastructure and civilians - wrote Umerov.

The Defense Minister also emphasized the importance of increasing investment in the Ukrainian defense industry. According to him, Ukraine has its own powerful industry that needs support and cooperation with European partners. This will contribute to jointly strengthening Europe's security and defense capabilities.

"I am grateful to our European allies for their support. A strong partnership between Ukraine and the European Union is key to ensuring the inevitable victory over the aggressor and achieving a just peace in Europe," Umerov added.

