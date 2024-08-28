ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Zelenskyy: Ukraine continues to insist on lifting restrictions on long-range strikes

Zelenskyy: Ukraine continues to insist on lifting restrictions on long-range strikes

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 103503 views

The President of Ukraine called on his partners to more actively counter Russian terror. Zelenskyy emphasized that lifting restrictions on long-range strikes would help end the war more quickly and fairly.

Lifting restrictions on Ukraine's long-range strikes now will help end the war fairly as soon as possible. This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

"All our partners should be more active - much more active - in countering Russian terror. This terror should never become some kind of new alleged "normalcy" for Europe. We are also working with our partners to supply the frontline - not only weapons, not only shells, but also the power of our unity with our partners. Truly effective unity - long-range unity. We continue to insist that determination now - lifting restrictions on long-range strikes for Ukraine now - will help us end the war as soon as possible, justly for Ukraine and the world at large. Protecting life means the same thing everywhere. I thank everyone in the world who is helping us!" Zelensky said during his evening video address.

Ukraine to present Biden administration with list of targets it wants to hit with long-range weapons - Politico27.08.24, 12:06 • 61390 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics

