Zelenskyy: Ukraine continues to insist on lifting restrictions on long-range strikes

Lifting restrictions on Ukraine's long-range strikes now will help end the war fairly as soon as possible. This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

"All our partners should be more active - much more active - in countering Russian terror. This terror should never become some kind of new alleged "normalcy" for Europe. We are also working with our partners to supply the frontline - not only weapons, not only shells, but also the power of our unity with our partners. Truly effective unity - long-range unity. We continue to insist that determination now - lifting restrictions on long-range strikes for Ukraine now - will help us end the war as soon as possible, justly for Ukraine and the world at large. Protecting life means the same thing everywhere. I thank everyone in the world who is helping us!" Zelensky said during his evening video address.

