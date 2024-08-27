Ukraine to present Biden administration with list of targets it wants to hit with long-range weapons - Politico

Ukrainian officials have compiled a list of targets that they believe the Ukrainian military could hit in Russia if US President Joe Biden lifts restrictions on the use of American weapons. Politico writes about this, citing sources, UNN reports.

Details

According to Politico, Ukraine will use the list as a last-ditch effort to convince Washington to lift restrictions on the use of American weapons in Russia.

Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak will arrive in Washington this week and plan to present a recovery list to the Biden administration.

The United States has been saying for months that lifting the restrictions will not change the strategic situation in the war, as Russia has moved its most important targets, including aircraft, away from the border and out of range of long-range weapons.

But Kyiv has identified several important goals that it can achieve with U.S.-provided missiles, Politico's sources say. Kyiv hopes this list will help it convince President Joe Biden to change his mind.

It is unclear when Umerov and Yermak will arrive in Washington and what other meetings they plan to hold in the United States. During previous similar trips, Ukrainian officials met with National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

Addendum

On August 19, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine would not need to invade Kursk if its partners lifted restrictions on the use of weapons in Russia.