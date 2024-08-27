ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Ukraine to present Biden administration with list of targets it wants to hit with long-range weapons - Politico

Ukraine to present Biden administration with list of targets it wants to hit with long-range weapons - Politico

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 61390 views

Ukrainian officials have prepared a list of targets in Russia to be hit by American weapons. Umerov and Yermak will present it to the Biden administration to persuade it to lift restrictions on the use of weapons, Politico writes.

Ukrainian officials have compiled a list of targets that they believe the Ukrainian military could hit in Russia if US President Joe Biden lifts restrictions on the use of American weapons. Politico writes about this, citing sources, UNN reports.

Details

According to Politico, Ukraine will use the list as a last-ditch effort to convince Washington to lift restrictions on the use of American weapons in Russia.

Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak will arrive in Washington this week and plan to present a recovery list to the Biden administration. 

The United States has been saying for months that lifting the restrictions will not change the strategic situation in the war, as Russia has moved its most important targets, including aircraft, away from the border and out of range of long-range weapons.

But Kyiv has identified several important goals that it can achieve with U.S.-provided missiles, Politico's sources say. Kyiv hopes this list will help it convince President Joe Biden to change his mind.

It is unclear when Umerov and Yermak will arrive in Washington and what other meetings they plan to hold in the United States. During previous similar trips, Ukrainian officials met with National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

Addendum

On August 19, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine would not need to invade Kursk if its partners lifted restrictions on the use of weapons in Russia.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPolitics

