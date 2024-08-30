Zelenskyy chaired a meeting of the Staff: discusses the frontline, the operation in Kursk, school preparations and energy

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

March 1, 04:00 AM
March 1, 04:55 AM
March 1, 05:37 AM
08:56 AM
11:06 AM
February 28, 02:39 PM
February 28, 09:20 AM
February 28, 06:23 AM
February 27, 01:15 PM
February 27, 11:50 AM
11:06 AM
08:56 AM
February 28, 03:20 PM
February 28, 02:48 PM
February 28, 09:59 AM
Zelenskyy chaired a meeting of the Staff: discusses the frontline, the operation in Kursk, school preparations and energy

Zelenskyy chaired a meeting of the Staff: discusses the frontline, the operation in Kursk, school preparations and energy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 36595 views

President Zelenskyy chaired a meeting of the Staff to discuss the situation at the front, school preparations, and energy. Particular attention was paid to the operation in Kursk region and strengthening positions in the prisoner exchange process.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he had held a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff to discuss the situation on the frontline, primarily in the Pokrovsk sector, with a focus on operations in the Kursk region, school preparation, and energy, UNN reports.

Details

"Held a meeting of the Stavka. Three key issues," Zelensky wrote on Telegram and listed them:

  • Report by Chief Commander Syrsky on the situation on the front line, primarily in the Pokrovsk sector. Separately, the Chief of Staff reported on the details of the operation in the Kursk region, including the next replenishment of the exchange fund. This is extremely important for strengthening our position in the exchange process, Zelensky noted. 
  • The second is preparing schools for the school year. “Reports by Prime Minister Shmyhal, Minister of Internal Affairs Klymenko, Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi. Security issues, as well as analysis on the construction of shelters. The government must also realize its personal responsibility for the preparation of schools in terms of energy challenges,” the President said. 
  • The third is energy. “The state of liquidation of the consequences of Russian strikes. Analysis of some issues related to the construction of protective structures,” Zelensky said.

"The key task is to strengthen the work in each of these three areas as much as possible," Zelensky wrote.

Shmyhal: 15 regions suffered from massive Russian attack, energy sector was targeted, there are damages in a number of regions26.08.24, 10:45 • 125769 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPolitics

