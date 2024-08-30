Zelenskyy chaired a meeting of the Staff: discusses the frontline, the operation in Kursk, school preparations and energy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he had held a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff to discuss the situation on the frontline, primarily in the Pokrovsk sector, with a focus on operations in the Kursk region, school preparation, and energy, UNN reports.

Details

"Held a meeting of the Stavka. Three key issues," Zelensky wrote on Telegram and listed them:

Report by Chief Commander Syrsky on the situation on the front line, primarily in the Pokrovsk sector. Separately, the Chief of Staff reported on the details of the operation in the Kursk region, including the next replenishment of the exchange fund. This is extremely important for strengthening our position in the exchange process, Zelensky noted.

The second is preparing schools for the school year. “Reports by Prime Minister Shmyhal, Minister of Internal Affairs Klymenko, Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi. Security issues, as well as analysis on the construction of shelters. The government must also realize its personal responsibility for the preparation of schools in terms of energy challenges,” the President said.

The third is energy. “The state of liquidation of the consequences of Russian strikes. Analysis of some issues related to the construction of protective structures,” Zelensky said.

"The key task is to strengthen the work in each of these three areas as much as possible," Zelensky wrote.

Shmyhal: 15 regions suffered from massive Russian attack, energy sector was targeted, there are damages in a number of regions