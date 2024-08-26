Shmyhal: 15 regions suffered from massive Russian attack, energy sector was targeted, there are damages in a number of regions

Russia has attacked Ukraine's energy infrastructure with various types of weapons, 15 regions have been affected, there are dead and wounded, emergency power outages are being used, and the Inflexibility Points are being deployed, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Telegram, UNN writes.

Details

"Today, 15 regions suffered from a massive Russian attack. The enemy used various types of weapons: UAVs, cruise missiles, "Daggers". There are wounded and dead. Our sincere condolences to the families and friends. Russian terrorists have once again targeted energy infrastructure. Unfortunately, there is damage in a number of regions. "Ukrenergo is forced to use emergency power outages to stabilize the system," noted Shmyhal.

According to him, the heads of the RMAs were tasked with deploying the Unbreakable Points if necessary.

"In order to stop the barbaric shelling of Ukrainian cities, it is necessary to destroy the places where Russian missiles are launched. To do this, Ukraine needs long-range weapons and the permission of our partners to use them against Russian targets. We count on the support of our allies and will definitely make Russia pay," the Prime Minister emphasized.

Minister: Russia is attacking the energy sector, the situation is difficult, emergency blackouts have been introduced