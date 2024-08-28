“Attention, thieves on the border": border guards showed a video of feeding a fox sausages
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian border guards shared a video of themselves feeding a fox sausages at the border. At first, the animal cautiously tasted the food and then almost stole the soldier's backpack.
Attention, thieves at the border. Sketch description: red, has black paws, cunning eyes and a wild appetite
The footage shows the fox approaching the Ukrainian border guards and cautiously tasting the sausage the soldier gives it.
Later, the soldier gave the sausage to the animal, but it returned and almost took the border guard's backpack.
