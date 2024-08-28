“Attention, thieves on the border": border guards showed a video of feeding a fox sausages

Border guards showed a video of how they fed the fox with sausages, which eventually almost dragged away the backpack of the soldier, reports UNN.

Details

Attention, thieves at the border. Sketch description: red, has black paws, cunning eyes and a wild appetite - reads the description below the video.

The footage shows the fox approaching the Ukrainian border guards and cautiously tasting the sausage the soldier gives it.

Later, the soldier gave the sausage to the animal, but it returned and almost took the border guard's backpack.

Recall

