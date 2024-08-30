Ukraine wins its first medal in athletics at the 2024 Paralympics

Ukraine has won its first medal in athletics at the 2024 Paralympics. Ukrainian Vladyslav Bilyi became a silver medalist in the shot put in the F38 class, according to Suspilne Sport, UNN reports.

This is Ukraine's fifth medal at the 2024 Paralympic Games. Currently, Ukrainian athletes have three silvers and two bronzes.

Oleksandr Doroshenko finished a step away from the podium in fourth place.

