Iryna Poyda wins silver at the 2024 Paralympics, bringing Ukraine its fourth medal

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Popular news
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Actual people
Actual places
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
Iryna Poyda wins silver at the 2024 Paralympics, bringing Ukraine its fourth medal

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16761 views

Ukrainian swimmer Iryna Poyda has won a silver medal at the 2024 Paralympics in the 200-meter freestyle competition in the S5 class. This is Ukraine's fourth medal at these Games, and Poyda improved her time in the final to 2:47.16 minutes.

Ukrainian swimmer Iryna Poyda won a silver medal at the 2024 Paralympic Games in the 200-meter freestyle competition in the S5 class. This is Ukraine's fourth medal at these Paralympic Games, according to Suspilne Sport, UNN reports

Details

The team made it to the finals after the qualifying heats, showing the third result with a time of 2:52.04 minutes.

In the final, the Ukrainian started the race confidently, swimming in the lead, but lost the gold medal to the British Tullia Kearney.

Nevertheless, Iryna significantly improved her result compared to the qualification, finishing the swim with a time of 2:47.16 minutes.

Oleksandr Komarov wins bronze in swimming at the 2024 Paralympics29.08.24, 22:55 • 19295 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SportsOlympics

Contact us about advertising