Iryna Poyda wins silver at the 2024 Paralympics, bringing Ukraine its fourth medal
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian swimmer Iryna Poyda has won a silver medal at the 2024 Paralympics in the 200-meter freestyle competition in the S5 class. This is Ukraine's fourth medal at these Games, and Poyda improved her time in the final to 2:47.16 minutes.
Details
The team made it to the finals after the qualifying heats, showing the third result with a time of 2:52.04 minutes.
In the final, the Ukrainian started the race confidently, swimming in the lead, but lost the gold medal to the British Tullia Kearney.
Nevertheless, Iryna significantly improved her result compared to the qualification, finishing the swim with a time of 2:47.16 minutes.
