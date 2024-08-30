Iryna Poyda wins silver at the 2024 Paralympics, bringing Ukraine its fourth medal

Ukrainian swimmer Iryna Poyda won a silver medal at the 2024 Paralympic Games in the 200-meter freestyle competition in the S5 class. This is Ukraine's fourth medal at these Paralympic Games, according to Suspilne Sport, UNN reports .

Details

The team made it to the finals after the qualifying heats, showing the third result with a time of 2:52.04 minutes.

In the final, the Ukrainian started the race confidently, swimming in the lead, but lost the gold medal to the British Tullia Kearney.

Nevertheless, Iryna significantly improved her result compared to the qualification, finishing the swim with a time of 2:47.16 minutes.

Oleksandr Komarov wins bronze in swimming at the 2024 Paralympics