Oleksandr Komarov wins bronze in swimming at the 2024 Paralympics

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 124481 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 128822 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 211311 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 160201 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 156872 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 144655 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 205305 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112584 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 193165 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105182 views

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 93686 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 68403 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 104115 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 100917 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 54419 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 211311 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 205305 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 193165 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 219699 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 207529 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 31454 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 46197 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 153162 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 152244 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 156223 views
Oleksandr Komarov wins bronze in swimming at the 2024 Paralympics

Oleksandr Komarov wins bronze in swimming at the 2024 Paralympics

 • 19296 views

Ukrainian swimmer Oleksandr Komarov won a bronze medal in the 200-meter freestyle in the S5 class. This is Ukraine's third medal at the 2024 Paralympic Games.

Ukraine won its third medal at the 2024 Paralympic Games. It was won by swimmer Oleksandr Komarov, who competes in the S5 class. This was reported by public.sport, according to UNN.

Details

For Komarov, the 2024 Paralympics are the fourth in his career. The Ukrainian made his debut at the London 2012 Paralympic Games, but did not earn any medals. Instead, in Rio 2016, the Ukrainian became a two-time Paralympic medalist, winning gold in the 4x100-meter freestyle relay and bronze in the 100-meter freestyle. In Tokyo 2020, the Ukrainian failed to improve his result and finished without medals.

At the 2024 Paralympics, Komarov, 36, qualified for the finals by taking fourth place in the overall standings of the fastest swimmers, finishing in 2:38.86 minutes. But in the final swim, he improved his result by more than 8 seconds: he covered the distance in 2:30.12 minutes.

the statement said.

With this time, Komarov became a bronze medalist at the 2024 Paralympics. The Ukrainian was second only to Italian Francesco Bocciardo, who set a new Paralympic record, and “neutral” Kirill Pulver.

Swimmer Anna Hontar wins bronze at the 2024 Paralympics29.08.24, 20:44 • 86353 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SportsOlympics

Contact us about advertising