Oleksandr Komarov wins bronze in swimming at the 2024 Paralympics

Ukraine won its third medal at the 2024 Paralympic Games. It was won by swimmer Oleksandr Komarov, who competes in the S5 class. This was reported by public.sport, according to UNN.

For Komarov, the 2024 Paralympics are the fourth in his career. The Ukrainian made his debut at the London 2012 Paralympic Games, but did not earn any medals. Instead, in Rio 2016, the Ukrainian became a two-time Paralympic medalist, winning gold in the 4x100-meter freestyle relay and bronze in the 100-meter freestyle. In Tokyo 2020, the Ukrainian failed to improve his result and finished without medals.

At the 2024 Paralympics, Komarov, 36, qualified for the finals by taking fourth place in the overall standings of the fastest swimmers, finishing in 2:38.86 minutes. But in the final swim, he improved his result by more than 8 seconds: he covered the distance in 2:30.12 minutes. the statement said.

With this time, Komarov became a bronze medalist at the 2024 Paralympics. The Ukrainian was second only to Italian Francesco Bocciardo, who set a new Paralympic record, and “neutral” Kirill Pulver.

