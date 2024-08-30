Kamala Harris gave an interview to CNN about her plans for the presidency

Kamala Harris gave a major interview to an American broadcaster for the first time since “replacing” Joe Biden in the presidential race. The vice president and her running mate, Tim Walz, were interviewed by a CNN anchor, UNN reports .

Details

Unlike Donald Trump, the vice president does not have a long list of decrees that she would sign on her first day in the Oval Office. The main thing for her is to “do everything possible to support and strengthen the middle class.

Harris also said that she would resume the tradition of inviting a representative of the opposing party to the new government. Unlike Trump and Biden, who ignored this opportunity, the Democrat is going to give one portfolio to a Republican to justify the slogan “a presidency for all Americans.” The politician does not have a specific candidate yet.

