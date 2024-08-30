Three people die in Kyiv from complications of West Nile fever - KCSA

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 128678 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 133593 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 219902 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 164558 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 159769 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 145855 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 210039 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112701 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 197269 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105236 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 95047 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 108609 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 105459 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 83446 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 71007 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 219902 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 210039 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 197269 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 223600 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 211250 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 46612 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 71007 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 154478 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 153446 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 157354 views
Actual
Three people die in Kyiv from complications of West Nile fever - KCSA

Three people die in Kyiv from complications of West Nile fever - KCSA

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 35597 views

Since June 1, the capital's hospital has treated 17 patients with West Nile fever. Three died due to complications, such as meningoencephalitis, said the director of the KCSA Health Department.

Since June 1, 17 patients have been hospitalized in the capital's hospital with West Nile fever, a disease transmitted by mosquitoes. Three patients could not be saved due to complications. This was reported by Valentina Ginzburg, Director of the KCSA Health Department, according to UNN with reference to the KCSA press service. 

Reportedly, since June 1, 2024, 17 patients with a confirmed diagnosis of West Nile fever have been treated at St. Michael's Clinical Hospital in Kyiv.  There were 10 men and 7 women among the patients. They are residents of different districts of the capital, two of them are residents of Kyiv and Cherkasy regions. 

According to the director of the KCSA Health Department, people needed hospitalization due to the severity of the condition. 

Three patients could not be saved due to a severe complication of fever - meningoencephalitis.

According to infectious disease experts, in Ukraine, West Nile virus is classified as a particularly dangerous virus in Group I and, according to WHO international standards, belongs to Group IV risk. The virus is similar in structure to other encephalitis-causing viruses and the Dengue virus.

The main source and reservoir of West Nile virus in nature are birds (mostly migratory), in whose blood high concentrations of the virus circulate for 14 to 200 days. The carriers of the disease are certain types of mosquitoes that become infected while feeding on blood and then can infect an animal or a person with bites. It is extremely rare for people to become infected by contact with the blood of sick animals.

The disease begins acutely with chills and a rapid rise in body temperature, accompanied by symptoms of intoxication. The febrile period lasts from 2 to 6 days. In general, the clinical course of the disease is favorable. In severe forms, meningitis or encephalitis can develop.

There is currently no specific therapy. Treatment is symptomatic. Therefore, the advice is usual: as with any disease, at the first sign of it, consult a doctor and be treated under the supervision of a specialist, informing him or her of all changes in your condition. And to minimize the risks of West Nile fever, install mosquito nets at home, use repellents, and wear clothes that cover your body as much as possible when going for a walk (especially to parks and forest recreation areas). As the air temperature drops and mosquitoes disappear, the risk of fever decreases to almost zero

- Ginzburg said.

Monkeypox: Ukraine has a vaccine for risk groups16.08.24, 19:16 • 147186 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

KyivHealth

Contact us about advertising