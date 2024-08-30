Mommy's liars: ARMA turns a blind eye to the obvious and denies “cover-up” numbers

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 123739 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 127685 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 209308 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 159136 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 156198 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 144345 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 204171 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112567 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 192203 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105173 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 87643 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 61910 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 103052 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 99055 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 47419 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 209280 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 204155 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 192190 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 218774 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 206627 views
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 25226 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 41749 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 152655 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 151773 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 155756 views
Mommy's liars: ARMA turns a blind eye to the obvious and denies “cover-up” numbers

Mommy's liars: ARMA turns a blind eye to the obvious and denies "cover-up" numbers

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 77093 views

ARMA refuses to recognize the use of a car with a non-existent license plate during the inspection of the Gulliver shopping center, despite video evidence. The agency ignores questions about the background checks and the responsibility of its employees.

Despite video evidence, the Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA) continues to insist that its employees did not use a car with a non-existent license plate during the inspection of the Gulliver shopping center in Kyiv. At the same time, the agency ignored all the questions of UNN regarding the car and the official inspection in this regard.

Context 

Earlier it became knownthat ARMA employees came to inspect the assets of the Gulliver shopping center in a gray BMW X5 with license plate KA1614RT. As it turned out, this license plate was not registered in the Ministry of Internal Affairs databases, indicating that the ARMA officers were using cover plates. The agency tried to deny the use of a car with so-called "cover numbers". After that, UNN published a videoshowing ARMA officers entering the underground parking lot of the Gulliver in a car with a non-existent license plate. This forced the army officers to change the license plate on the BMW X5 to a real one.

UNN repeatedly addressed a request to the ARMA and asked to comment on the use of a car with non-existent license plates by the agency's employees, which was recorded on video. They also asked whether the head of the Central Interregional Territorial Department of the ARMA, Mykola Pozhydaev, and his colleague, Yehor Bereznitsky, were really in the car.

However, ARMA decided to play blind and ignore the video evidence of the violation. In response, the agency continued to insist that "ARMA employees do not use vehicles with license plates not provided for by the current legislation of Ukraine in the performance of their duties.

The agency also blatantly ignored journalists' questions about whether the car with the non-existent license plate was an official or personal vehicle. After all, the same car brand is listed in of Pozhydaev's declaration. All other questions about the car remained unanswered.

The Agency also did not answer whether an internal investigation is being conducted into the use of a car with "cover" license plates by their employees, although they are not legally entitled to do so, and whether they have been brought to disciplinary responsibility.

However, for some unknown reason, ARMA advised journalists to contact the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption, which monitors the lifestyle of officials. Perhaps the agency knows something and is hinting at journalists to look at the situation from a different angle?

Recall

The head of the ARMA, Olena Duma , reported that the agency's employees had thoroughly inspected the Gulliver Business Center. However, the video she posted on her tg channel shows a group of men walking from one office to another and admiring the view from the window of the capital's complex.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyCrimes and emergencies

