Mommy's liars: ARMA turns a blind eye to the obvious and denies “cover-up” numbers

Despite video evidence, the Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA) continues to insist that its employees did not use a car with a non-existent license plate during the inspection of the Gulliver shopping center in Kyiv. At the same time, the agency ignored all the questions of UNN regarding the car and the official inspection in this regard.

Context

Earlier it became knownthat ARMA employees came to inspect the assets of the Gulliver shopping center in a gray BMW X5 with license plate KA1614RT. As it turned out, this license plate was not registered in the Ministry of Internal Affairs databases, indicating that the ARMA officers were using cover plates. The agency tried to deny the use of a car with so-called "cover numbers". After that, UNN published a videoshowing ARMA officers entering the underground parking lot of the Gulliver in a car with a non-existent license plate. This forced the army officers to change the license plate on the BMW X5 to a real one.

UNN repeatedly addressed a request to the ARMA and asked to comment on the use of a car with non-existent license plates by the agency's employees, which was recorded on video. They also asked whether the head of the Central Interregional Territorial Department of the ARMA, Mykola Pozhydaev, and his colleague, Yehor Bereznitsky, were really in the car.

However, ARMA decided to play blind and ignore the video evidence of the violation. In response, the agency continued to insist that "ARMA employees do not use vehicles with license plates not provided for by the current legislation of Ukraine in the performance of their duties.

The agency also blatantly ignored journalists' questions about whether the car with the non-existent license plate was an official or personal vehicle. After all, the same car brand is listed in of Pozhydaev's declaration. All other questions about the car remained unanswered.

The Agency also did not answer whether an internal investigation is being conducted into the use of a car with "cover" license plates by their employees, although they are not legally entitled to do so, and whether they have been brought to disciplinary responsibility.

However, for some unknown reason, ARMA advised journalists to contact the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption, which monitors the lifestyle of officials. Perhaps the agency knows something and is hinting at journalists to look at the situation from a different angle?

Recall

The head of the ARMA, Olena Duma , reported that the agency's employees had thoroughly inspected the Gulliver Business Center. However, the video she posted on her tg channel shows a group of men walking from one office to another and admiring the view from the window of the capital's complex.