“Parliamentarism": NBU presents a commemorative coin dedicated to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine

On Friday, August 30, the Verkhovna Rada presented a new commemorative coin "Parliamentarism" dedicated to an important component of Ukraine's democratic system and the leading role of the Ukrainian Parliament in this process. This was reported by UNN with reference to NBU.

Details

The new coin was presented by Andriy Pyshnyi, Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine, and Ruslan Stefanchuk, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

The obverse of the commemorative coin "Parliamentarism" features stylized silhouettes of modern Ukrainians representing different social, age and professional groups.

This embodies the idea of the diversity of the Ukrainian people and emphasizes that, according to the Constitution of Ukraine, the people are the bearer of sovereignty and the only source of power in Ukraine.

Between the silhouettes are inscriptions: RIGHTS, FREEDOM, DEMOCRACY, HUMAN, DEFENSE OF THE FATHERLAND, PEOPLE, PARLIAMENTARISM, DEVELOPMENT OF THE COUNTRY, INCLUSIVENESS, EQUALITY, EUROINTEGRATION and LAW, which reflect the fundamental principles of democracy.

Below is a picture of the information board that all Ukrainians recognize, which is used to display the voting results in the session hall of the Verkhovna Rada.

Its reverse has a stylized Ukrainian ornament in a circle, and in the center of the composition against a mirror background is the logo of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

Addendum

The commemorative coin "Parliamentarism" was put into circulation on August 30, 2024. The coin has a face value of 5 hryvnias, is made of nickel silver, and has a minting quality category of "special uncirculated". The mintage is 50,000 pieces in souvenir packaging.

The commemorative coin will be available for purchase at the NBU's online numismatic products store , as well as at distributor banks (the list of which is available on the official website of the NBU). More detailed information on the launch of the sale will be published on the official websites of the NBU online store and distributor banks.

Recall

