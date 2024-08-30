“Parliamentarism": NBU presents a commemorative coin dedicated to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 124649 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 129046 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 211724 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 160398 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 157008 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 144729 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 205557 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112590 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 193385 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105188 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 94924 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 69802 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 104344 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 101141 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 55912 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 211724 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 205557 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 193385 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 219912 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 207720 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 32708 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 47252 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 153269 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 152347 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 156321 views
Actual
“Parliamentarism": NBU presents a commemorative coin dedicated to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine

“Parliamentarism": NBU presents a commemorative coin dedicated to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20909 views

A new commemorative coin “Parliamentarism” was presented in the Verkhovna Rada. The 5-hryvnia coin is dedicated to the democratic system of Ukraine and the role of the Parliament, with a mintage of 50,000 pieces.

On Friday, August 30, the Verkhovna Rada presented a new commemorative coin "Parliamentarism" dedicated to an important component of Ukraine's democratic system and the leading role of the Ukrainian Parliament in this process. This was reported by UNN with reference to NBU.

Details

The new coin was presented by Andriy Pyshnyi, Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine, and Ruslan Stefanchuk, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

The obverse of the commemorative coin "Parliamentarism" features stylized silhouettes of modern Ukrainians representing different social, age and professional groups.

This embodies the idea of the diversity of the Ukrainian people and emphasizes that, according to the Constitution of Ukraine, the people are the bearer of sovereignty and the only source of power in Ukraine.

Between the silhouettes are inscriptions: RIGHTS, FREEDOM, DEMOCRACY, HUMAN, DEFENSE OF THE FATHERLAND, PEOPLE, PARLIAMENTARISM, DEVELOPMENT OF THE COUNTRY, INCLUSIVENESS, EQUALITY, EUROINTEGRATION and LAW, which reflect the fundamental principles of democracy.

Image

Below is a picture of the information board that all Ukrainians recognize, which is used to display the voting results in the session hall of the Verkhovna Rada.

Its reverse has a stylized Ukrainian ornament in a circle, and  in the center of the composition against a mirror background is the logo of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

Addendum

The commemorative coin "Parliamentarism" was put into circulation on August 30, 2024. The coin has a face value of 5 hryvnias, is made of nickel silver, and has a minting quality category of "special uncirculated". The mintage is 50,000 pieces in souvenir packaging.

The commemorative coin will be available for purchase at the NBU's online numismatic products store , as well as at distributor banks (the list of which is available on the official website of the NBU). More detailed information on the launch of the sale will be published on the official websites of the NBU online store and distributor banks.

Recall

The National Bank of Ukraine presented commemorative coins "Ornek. Crimean Tatar Ornament" dedicated to the traditional ornament of the Crimean Tatars, one of the indigenous peoples of Ukraine.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Politics

Contact us about advertising