With shelters and warm rooms: schools and kindergartens of Brovarska Hromada are ready for the new school year

Capital and current repairs in schools and kindergartens, various works to improve energy independence and energy efficiency of buildings. During the three months of summer, the educational institutions of the Brovary community did their best to ensure that they were warm in winter and that children felt safe during air raids, UNN writes.

In particular, a modern anti-radiation shelter was built in Brovary Lyceum No. 1. Prior to that, due to the lack of a shelter, this educational institution, which is attended by more than 700 students, was the only one in the community that operated in a mixed format.

The anti-radiation shelter is designed for 250 people and is equipped with everything you need: a generator, sanitary facilities, a medical unit, a food storage room, water reserves, and a modern ventilation system. The facility is also adapted for use by people with disabilities Ihor Sapozhko, the mayor of Brovary, said .

In addition, according to the head of the Brovary community, major repairs were made to the shelters at lyceums #10 and #11, and major repairs were made to an additional shelter at lyceum #5.

In the shelters of the other lyceums, electrical networks, ventilation systems, warning systems, and entrances were replaced and updated. In addition, routine repairs of shelters were carried out in most of the community's kindergartens.

Due to the Russian missile attacks on critical infrastructure, an important area of preparation for the new school year was to improve energy independence and energy efficiency of buildings.

According to Ihor Sapozhko, as part of the implementation of energy service contracts for the first half of 2024, the attic insulation works have been completed in the kindergartens Kalynka and Dyvosvit, lyceums No. 3 and No. 10. In addition, these two kindergartens and Lyceum No. 3 have also insulated their facades, modernized their heat flow control systems, and installed 10 kW solar power plants. The Kapitoshka kindergarten has an automatic heat flow control system with a dispatching and remote control system.

The total cost of works on these educational institutions is more than UAH 73.5 million.

Also, under the memorandum signed on August 1, 2024 , the Kapitoshka kindergarten will receive a grant to install a 35 kW solar power plant.

Brovary is not forgetting about the construction of a modern elementary school. Work on this project began in 2020, was interrupted in 2022 due to full-scale aggression, but was later resumed.

Currently, 80% of the internal works have been completed. What remains to be done is to equip a modern shelter, a public address system, and upgrade the fire protection system. The city council expectsthat all work on the construction and arrangement of the school, which is designed for almost one thousand students, will be completed by early 2025.