With shelters and warm rooms: schools and kindergartens of Brovarska Hromada are ready for the new school year

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 107384 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 95624 views
Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

March 1, 05:37 AM • 40908 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 89680 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 59062 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 223587 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 212012 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 199000 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 225305 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 212921 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 59062 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 89680 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 155386 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 154316 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 158201 views
With shelters and warm rooms: schools and kindergartens of Brovarska Hromada are ready for the new school year

With shelters and warm rooms: schools and kindergartens of Brovarska Hromada are ready for the new school year

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 194829 views

Brovary is carrying out large-scale winterization efforts to prepare schools and kindergartens for the winter. Shelters are being set up, energy efficiency of buildings is being improved, and repairs are being carried out to ensure the safety and comfort of students.

Capital and current repairs in schools and kindergartens, various works to improve energy independence and energy efficiency of buildings. During the three months of summer, the educational institutions of the Brovary community did their best to ensure that they were warm in winter and that children felt safe during air raids, UNN writes.

In particular, a modern anti-radiation shelter was built in Brovary Lyceum No. 1. Prior to that, due to the lack of a shelter, this educational institution, which is attended by more than 700 students, was the only one in the community that operated in a mixed format.

The anti-radiation shelter is designed for 250 people and is equipped with everything you need: a generator, sanitary facilities, a medical unit, a food storage room, water reserves, and a modern ventilation system. The facility is also adapted for use by people with disabilities

Ihor Sapozhko, the mayor of Brovary, said .

In addition, according to the head of the Brovary community, major repairs were made to the shelters at lyceums #10 and #11, and major repairs were made to an additional shelter at lyceum #5.

In the shelters of the other lyceums, electrical networks, ventilation systems, warning systems, and entrances were replaced and updated. In addition, routine repairs of shelters were carried out in most of the community's kindergartens.

Due to the Russian missile attacks on critical infrastructure, an important area of preparation for the new school year was to improve energy independence and energy efficiency of buildings.

According to Ihor Sapozhko, as part of the implementation of energy service contracts for the first half of 2024, the attic insulation works have been completed in the kindergartens Kalynka and Dyvosvit, lyceums No. 3 and No. 10. In addition, these two kindergartens and Lyceum No. 3 have also insulated their facades, modernized their heat flow control systems, and installed 10 kW solar power plants. The Kapitoshka kindergarten has an automatic heat flow control system with a dispatching and remote control system.

The total cost of works on these educational institutions is more than UAH 73.5 million.

Also, under the memorandum signed on August 1, 2024 , the Kapitoshka kindergarten will receive a grant to install a 35 kW solar power plant.

Brovary is not forgetting about the construction of a modern elementary school. Work on this project began in 2020, was interrupted in 2022 due to full-scale aggression, but was later resumed.

Currently, 80% of the internal works have been completed. What remains to be done is to equip a modern shelter, a public address system, and upgrade the fire protection system. The city council expectsthat all work on the construction and arrangement of the school, which is designed for almost one thousand students, will be completed by early 2025.

Despite the challenging situation, we prepared our educational institutions for the first of September to the highest possible standard. We used budget funds and attracted funding from international partners. Our top priority is to ensure that all lyceums and kindergartens have shelters that meet all the requirements. It is clear that we are aware of the enemy's cunning, which has intensified its attacks on Ukrainian energy facilities. That is why we paid considerable attention to ensuring that the buildings of educational institutions maintain normal temperature conditions and have light in winter

- said Brovary Mayor Ihor Sapozhko.
Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

SocietyPublicationsKyiv region

