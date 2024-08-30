Potato prices in the fall may be much higher than last year - expert
Kyiv • UNN
The deputy head of the All-Ukrainian Agrarian Council predicts a significant increase in potato prices in the fall due to weather factors. This applies to both households and the industrial sector, where prices are already high.
In the fall, potato prices may be significantly higher than last year, said Denys Marchuk, deputy chairman of the All-Ukrainian Agrarian Council, during a briefing at the Media Center Ukraine, UNN reports.
The situation may be worse with potatoes, again due to weather factors. And so we see negative consequences in households, because more than 90% of the potatoes grown and sold are sold by households, and the same is true for the industrial sector. That is why we see that the price of potatoes is quite high and continues to be high during the peak season. And we expect prices to be much higher in the fall compared to last year. And this is actually the weather factor that has brought us negative moments
The lowest prices for vegetables, when to wait: an expert tells the forecast16.08.24, 14:11 • 34282 views