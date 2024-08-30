Potato prices in the fall may be much higher than last year - expert

In the fall, potato prices may be significantly higher than last year, said Denys Marchuk, deputy chairman of the All-Ukrainian Agrarian Council, during a briefing at the Media Center Ukraine, UNN reports.

The situation may be worse with potatoes, again due to weather factors. And so we see negative consequences in households, because more than 90% of the potatoes grown and sold are sold by households, and the same is true for the industrial sector. That is why we see that the price of potatoes is quite high and continues to be high during the peak season. And we expect prices to be much higher in the fall compared to last year. And this is actually the weather factor that has brought us negative moments