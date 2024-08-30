Strike on a high-rise building in Kharkiv: three dead already known

The death toll from the strike on a high-rise building in Kharkiv's Industrial District has risen to three, Mayor Igor Terekhov said, reports UNN.

“We already know about three people killed in a high-rise building in the Industrial district,” Terekhov wrote.

Earlier, the mayor reported that a child was killed in a Russian Federation strike in Kharkiv at a playground in the Nemyshlyansky district . At least three other people in the area were wounded.