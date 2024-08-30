Traffic on the new overpass at the intersection of Poliarna and Bohatyrska streets in Obolon, Kyiv, is opened

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 128813 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 133777 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 220243 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 164731 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 159891 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 145907 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 210234 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112706 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 197424 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105237 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 96072 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 108787 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 105645 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 84622 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 72521 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 220249 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 210238 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 197427 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 223756 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 211404 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 47213 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 72521 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 154534 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 153501 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 157410 views
Actual
Traffic on the new overpass at the intersection of Poliarna and Bohatyrska streets in Obolon, Kyiv, is opened

Traffic on the new overpass at the intersection of Poliarna and Bohatyrska streets in Obolon, Kyiv, is opened

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31778 views

Traffic has been opened at the intersection of Poliarna and Bohatyrska streets in Kyiv, with exits and entrances to a new overpass. The interchange will increase capacity, reduce congestion and improve traffic safety in this part of Obolon.

On August 30, traffic was opened in the capital for exits and entrances to the new overpass at the intersection of Poliarna and Bohatyrska streets.  As of today, vehicles and trolleybuses are now moving through the newly constructed interchange.  This was announced by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, UNN reports. 

Details 

According to Klitschko, a 5-span overpass, exits and entrances to the interchange, sidewalks and bicycle paths were built at the facility. We installed outdoor lighting and relocated utility networks. We also built an underground pedestrian crossing with ramps for people with limited mobility.  All inclusivity requirements were taken into account.

It is reported that all landscaping work will be completed soon.

This interchange will increase the capacity of the transport hub and reduce traffic congestion in this part of Obolon. It will also improve traffic safety and the environmental situation. In other words, we have created another European-level facility

- said Klitschko.
Image

The mayor also said that repairs are underway on a section of the roadway on Bohatyrska Street and local driveways. They are arranging the roadway, arranging sidewalks and bicycle paths, installing lighting poles, and updating utility networks.

Asphalting works have also been completed and traffic has been opened in both directions on another renovated section of the Big Ring Road - from the Zhulianskyi overpass to the turnoff to Vyshneve. Its length is over 1.5 km. The work began in September 2023. 

Traffic is already being opened. The landscaping of the area will be completed soon, Klitschko added.

Kyiv Metro to equip 12 stations for people with disabilities: which will be the first29.08.24, 12:40 • 78773 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyKyiv

Contact us about advertising