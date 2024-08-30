Traffic on the new overpass at the intersection of Poliarna and Bohatyrska streets in Obolon, Kyiv, is opened

On August 30, traffic was opened in the capital for exits and entrances to the new overpass at the intersection of Poliarna and Bohatyrska streets. As of today, vehicles and trolleybuses are now moving through the newly constructed interchange. This was announced by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, UNN reports.

Details

According to Klitschko, a 5-span overpass, exits and entrances to the interchange, sidewalks and bicycle paths were built at the facility. We installed outdoor lighting and relocated utility networks. We also built an underground pedestrian crossing with ramps for people with limited mobility. All inclusivity requirements were taken into account.

It is reported that all landscaping work will be completed soon.

This interchange will increase the capacity of the transport hub and reduce traffic congestion in this part of Obolon. It will also improve traffic safety and the environmental situation. In other words, we have created another European-level facility - said Klitschko.

The mayor also said that repairs are underway on a section of the roadway on Bohatyrska Street and local driveways. They are arranging the roadway, arranging sidewalks and bicycle paths, installing lighting poles, and updating utility networks.

Asphalting works have also been completed and traffic has been opened in both directions on another renovated section of the Big Ring Road - from the Zhulianskyi overpass to the turnoff to Vyshneve. Its length is over 1.5 km. The work began in September 2023.

Traffic is already being opened. The landscaping of the area will be completed soon, Klitschko added.

