Kyiv Metro to equip 12 stations for people with disabilities: which will be the first

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 123139 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 126812 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 207650 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 158335 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 155643 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 144094 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 203187 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112545 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 191344 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105167 views

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 82731 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 56462 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 102161 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 93131 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 40724 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 207650 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 203187 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 191344 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 217939 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 205816 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 19408 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 37805 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 152213 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 151348 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 155341 views
Kyiv Metro to equip 12 stations for people with disabilities: which will be the first

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 78773 views

The first priority is to make 12 stations accessible to people with disabilities, for which project documentation exists.

The Kyiv metro plans to equip 12 stations for people with disabilities, including "Zhytomyrska", "Shulyavska", "Polytechnic Institute" and others. Repair works will include reconstruction, restoration and major repairs, which are part of the city's development programs, Kyiv Metropoliten reported in a UNN commentary.

Details

"The implementation of works at 40 out of 52 stations requiring adaptation for accessibility of MHM, as well as in combined (combined) underground pedestrian crossings adjacent to the underground lobbies of the stations, requires an integrated and balanced approach, taking into account the architectural and planning design features and the depth of each station, as well as the location of the underground passage system on the balance sheet of different organizations, with their reconstruction, restoration or overhaul, respectively," the subway said. 

It is noted that in order to ensure an integrated approach to the modernization of metro stations, measures are envisaged in the city target programs for the development of Kyiv's transport infrastructure, as well as in the technical development programs of the Kyiv Metro and plans for the implementation of the National Strategy for Creating a Barrier-Free Space by 2030. 

Funding for these measures is planned in the Kyiv budget, as well as in the city's economic and social development programs and technical development programs of the subway, partially at the expense of the company's own funds.

First of all, through reconstruction, restoration and overhaul, it is planned to carry out work on the adaptation of 12 stations for which there is project documentation that needs to be adjusted, namely: "Zhytomyrska, Shuliavska, Polytechnic Institute, Universytet, Vokzalna, Khreshchatyk, Arsenalna, Heroiv Dnipra, Klovska, Palats Sportu, Lukianivska, Dorohozhychi, not including the construction of new subway facilities

- Kyiv Metro said.

They added that project documentation is already being prepared for the reconstruction, restoration, or overhaul of another 28 metro stations, given the available financial resources. 

The goal is to fully adapt these stations for people with disabilities. At the same time, work will be carried out to improve the accessibility and safety of stations built before the introduction of the DBN B.2.3-7:2018 "Metros" standards.

"Today, given the limited capacity of the city budget, there are no allocations for the implementation of the above measures in the budget and the program of economic and social development of Kyiv for 2024-2026 in 2024," the subway noted. 

Recall 

Repairs are underway on the stretch between Demiivska and Lybidska metro stations around the clock. 27 meters of new tunnel construction has been built, adjacent sections have been reinforced, and traffic is expected to resume in early fall.

Iryna Kolesnik

SocietyKyiv

