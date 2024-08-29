Kyiv Metro to equip 12 stations for people with disabilities: which will be the first

The Kyiv metro plans to equip 12 stations for people with disabilities, including "Zhytomyrska", "Shulyavska", "Polytechnic Institute" and others. Repair works will include reconstruction, restoration and major repairs, which are part of the city's development programs, Kyiv Metropoliten reported in a UNN commentary.

Details

"The implementation of works at 40 out of 52 stations requiring adaptation for accessibility of MHM, as well as in combined (combined) underground pedestrian crossings adjacent to the underground lobbies of the stations, requires an integrated and balanced approach, taking into account the architectural and planning design features and the depth of each station, as well as the location of the underground passage system on the balance sheet of different organizations, with their reconstruction, restoration or overhaul, respectively," the subway said.

It is noted that in order to ensure an integrated approach to the modernization of metro stations, measures are envisaged in the city target programs for the development of Kyiv's transport infrastructure, as well as in the technical development programs of the Kyiv Metro and plans for the implementation of the National Strategy for Creating a Barrier-Free Space by 2030.

Funding for these measures is planned in the Kyiv budget, as well as in the city's economic and social development programs and technical development programs of the subway, partially at the expense of the company's own funds.

First of all, through reconstruction, restoration and overhaul, it is planned to carry out work on the adaptation of 12 stations for which there is project documentation that needs to be adjusted, namely: "Zhytomyrska, Shuliavska, Polytechnic Institute, Universytet, Vokzalna, Khreshchatyk, Arsenalna, Heroiv Dnipra, Klovska, Palats Sportu, Lukianivska, Dorohozhychi, not including the construction of new subway facilities - Kyiv Metro said.

They added that project documentation is already being prepared for the reconstruction, restoration, or overhaul of another 28 metro stations, given the available financial resources.

The goal is to fully adapt these stations for people with disabilities. At the same time, work will be carried out to improve the accessibility and safety of stations built before the introduction of the DBN B.2.3-7:2018 "Metros" standards.

"Today, given the limited capacity of the city budget, there are no allocations for the implementation of the above measures in the budget and the program of economic and social development of Kyiv for 2024-2026 in 2024," the subway noted.

Recall

Repairs are underway on the stretch between Demiivska and Lybidska metro stations around the clock. 27 meters of new tunnel construction has been built, adjacent sections have been reinforced, and traffic is expected to resume in early fall.