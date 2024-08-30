The President's Office showed the consequences of Russia's strike on Kharkiv
Kyiv • UNN
The Office of the President of Ukraine reported another attack by Russian troops on civilian targets in Kharkiv. Andriy Yermak posted a video of the aftermath of the attack.
The head of the Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak, published on his Telegram channel the consequences of the Russian attack on civilians in Kharkiv, UNN reports .
"Kharkiv. Russians attacked civilians again," Yermak posted in the video.
As a result of the enemy's KAB hitting the entrance of a 12-storey building in Kharkiv, there are casualties and wounded.