Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 58885 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 69962 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 42259 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 99725 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 78640 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 203855 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 200999 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 189396 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 216002 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 203930 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 2359 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 27419 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 151054 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 150244 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 154266 views
Fugitives in the crosshairs: how former MP Rizanenko supported business in Crimea after the annexation

Fugitives in the crosshairs: how former MP Rizanenko supported business in Crimea after the annexation

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 126305 views

Former MP Pavlo Rizanenko co-founded a company in Crimea after the annexation. His flight from Ukraine before the full-scale invasion raises questions about possible cooperation with the enemy.

During the full-scale war, Ukraine faced numerous challenges, including the punishment of those who left the country at the most critical moment. One such example is the former MP Pavlo Rizanenko, who fled abroad before the full-scale invasion, UNN writes .

In 2015, Rizanenko became one of the co-founders of TruboStal LLC in Crimea. The point is that after the occupation of Ukrainian Crimea, this politician actually recognized the jurisdiction of the aggressor, Russia, on the peninsula. He has already publicly denied this story, claiming that he was forcibly added to the register by his business partners in Russia, i.e. without his knowledge.

However, given his long business career in Russian companies, this is hardly believable. In particular, UNN has already written that Pavlo Rizanenko worked for the Russian VSMPO-AVISMA Corporation, which is currently under sanctions . This company is the world's largest titanium producer with a full technological cycle. The corporation is deeply integrated into the aerospace industry and cooperates with the Russian Ministry of Defense. Rizanenko was involved in the creation of VSMPO-AVISMA, and who would refuse to cooperate with a company that he himself created. So it is obvious that he continued to work for the corporation, but not publicly.

In addition, according to the declaration  of Pavel Rizanenko, he and his wife own several apartments near Yalta.

Given his business ties with Russians and assets in Crimea, it immediately becomes clear why Pavlo Rizanenko, as an MP, did not vote to recognize Russia as an aggressor country.

All these facts raise serious questions about his possible collaboration with the enemy. And his flight from Ukraine just before the start of Russia's full-scale invasion may indicate that he was not only afraid of being suspected of cooperating with sanctioned companies, but also of treason.

Therefore, former MPs like Rizanenko should definitely not be forgotten when punishing fugitives. His assets should be thoroughly checked, and possible ties to the occupation authorities should be investigated.

The fugitives, like Pavel Rizanenko, must be held accountable before the law on a par with others who betrayed Ukraine in its time of need. Their impunity will send a wake-up call to those who seek to avoid responsibility by taking advantage of the situation. This is the only way to ensure justice and prevent similar cases from happening again in the future.

Context

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy recently held a meeting with security officials and announced decisions designed to punish traitors who fled abroad, including those who managed to leave before being notified of suspicion. Earlier , UNN has already reminded about some of the fugitiveswho chose to flee instead of protecting national interests in a difficult time for the state.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsPublications

