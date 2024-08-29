During the full-scale war, Ukraine faced numerous challenges, including the punishment of those who left the country at the most critical moment. One such example is the former MP Pavlo Rizanenko, who fled abroad before the full-scale invasion, UNN writes .

In 2015, Rizanenko became one of the co-founders of TruboStal LLC in Crimea. The point is that after the occupation of Ukrainian Crimea, this politician actually recognized the jurisdiction of the aggressor, Russia, on the peninsula. He has already publicly denied this story, claiming that he was forcibly added to the register by his business partners in Russia, i.e. without his knowledge.

However, given his long business career in Russian companies, this is hardly believable. In particular, UNN has already written that Pavlo Rizanenko worked for the Russian VSMPO-AVISMA Corporation, which is currently under sanctions . This company is the world's largest titanium producer with a full technological cycle. The corporation is deeply integrated into the aerospace industry and cooperates with the Russian Ministry of Defense. Rizanenko was involved in the creation of VSMPO-AVISMA, and who would refuse to cooperate with a company that he himself created. So it is obvious that he continued to work for the corporation, but not publicly.

In addition, according to the declaration of Pavel Rizanenko, he and his wife own several apartments near Yalta.

Given his business ties with Russians and assets in Crimea, it immediately becomes clear why Pavlo Rizanenko, as an MP, did not vote to recognize Russia as an aggressor country.

All these facts raise serious questions about his possible collaboration with the enemy. And his flight from Ukraine just before the start of Russia's full-scale invasion may indicate that he was not only afraid of being suspected of cooperating with sanctioned companies, but also of treason.

Therefore, former MPs like Rizanenko should definitely not be forgotten when punishing fugitives. His assets should be thoroughly checked, and possible ties to the occupation authorities should be investigated.

The fugitives, like Pavel Rizanenko, must be held accountable before the law on a par with others who betrayed Ukraine in its time of need. Their impunity will send a wake-up call to those who seek to avoid responsibility by taking advantage of the situation. This is the only way to ensure justice and prevent similar cases from happening again in the future.

Context

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy recently held a meeting with security officials and announced decisions designed to punish traitors who fled abroad, including those who managed to leave before being notified of suspicion. Earlier , UNN has already reminded about some of the fugitiveswho chose to flee instead of protecting national interests in a difficult time for the state.