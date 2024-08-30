Ukrainian Premier League: announcement of the fifth round, where to watch matches and who are the bookmakers' favorites

Starting today and until Sunday evening, Ukrainian fans will enjoy the fifth round of the Ukrainian Premier League, after which the championship will go on hiatus due to national team matches. We will find out this weekend whether Oleksandriya will be able to maintain its leadership position before the break, whether Zorya will be able to reach optimal conditions with its new and old coach, whether Left Bank will be able to win its second victory in the UPL, whether Obolon and Kolos will be able to get out of the bottom of the standings. UNN decided to tell you with what mood the teams approach the matches, who is the bookmakers' favorite and where to watch the UPL matches.

Obolon vs Zorya

The next round of the UPL will be opened by the losers of the previous round - Kyiv's Obolon, which will be visited by Luhansk's Zorya at the Obolon Arena. As UNN wrote , both teams lost - Obolon was mercilessly beaten by Polissya 4:0, repeating the club's biggest defeat, and Zorya was equally devastatingly defeated by Rukh 3:0.

Since Obolon's restoration, the teams have met only three times, including only twice in the UPL last season. In the first round of the 2023/2024 UPL season, Zorya beat Obolon 4-2, and in the second round, the teams recorded dry runs.

Whether Obolon will finally manage to get its first UPL victory and get out of the bottom of the standings, as the team is in last place, or whether Zorya with its new old coach Mladen Bartulovic will beat Brewers, you can watch this Friday at 15:30. The match, as well as the rest of the matches, will be shown by UPL TV.

Mladen Bartulovic - acting head coach of Zorya

Bookmakers give a slight advantage to Zorya with odds of 2.2. Obolon is favored by 3.4 (the same odds for a draw).

Rukh - Ingulets

Another match on Friday will be played in Lviv at the Arena Lviv, where Rukh Vynnyky, which defeated Zorya, will host Ingulets Petrovo, which drew with Kryvbas in the last round -1:1.

In total, the teams played 10 head-to-head matches, 4 of which were in the UPL, with one victory for each team and a draw in two other matches. Last season, in the first round, Ingulets defeated Rukh 1-0 on their home field, and in the second round, Rukh warmed up fully, scoring three goals against Ingulets.

Will Ingulets finally be able to win in the UPL, as there have been two defeats (one in the Cup) and three draws before, and will Rukh manage to continue its scoring home streak, which has already lasted 8 games - watch at 18:00.

The bookmakers favor Rukh, whose victory can be bet on at odds of 1.72. Ingulets' victory is given at 5.3, and a draw at 3.8.

"Rukh vs Ingulets last season

Karpaty vs Vorskla

On Saturday, Lviv's Karpaty will host Poltava's Vorskla. In the last round, Karpaty lost to Cherkasy's LNZ, leading 2-1 during the match, while Vorskla missed its match against Dynamo Kyiv. The match was postponed because the "white and blues" were playing in European competitions.

Since the restoration of Karpaty, the teams have never met, and if we take into account Karpaty, on the basis of which the new club was created, the teams have met 61 times. The last time was in 2019, where the teams won one victory over each other in the 2018/2019 season. In the UPL, Vorskla has the advantage - 20 wins against 16 for Karpaty. Another 14 matches were drawn.

We will see whether Vorskla will be able to break away from Karpaty in the standings at 13:00. The match will take place in Lviv at the Ukraina Stadium.

The bookmakers have no clear favorite in this matchup: Karpaty's odds are 2.5, while Vorskla's are 2.9. The odds for a draw are 3.4.

Oleksandriya vs Kolos

In the second match on Saturday, the unexpected championship leader Oleksandriya, which sensationally defeated Shakhtar 4-3 last round, gaining the 10th strong-willed victory in the history of UPL appearances, will be visited by Kolos Kovaliv, which lost to Veres 1-0 last round, thus suffering its 30th home defeat in the championships.

The teams have met 11 times in the Premier League, where the clubs have the same number of victories over each other - 4. Another 3 matches were tied. Last season, in the first round, Kolos narrowly defeated Oleksandriya away from home 1-0, and in the second round, there were "dry" zeros.

The match promises to be spectacular, as Kolos needs to get out of the penultimate place in the table, while Oleksandriya will try to keep the first place. The match starts at 15:30.

Given the form of both teams, bookmakers favor Oleksandriya, which can be bet on at odds of 1.9. Kolos has odds of 4.9, and the draw is 3.3.

"Oleksandriya vs Kolos last season

Chornomorets vs Polissia

The final match on Saturday in Odesa will be played by local Chornomorets and Zhytomyr's Polissia. As already noted, Polissia crushed Obolon in the last round, setting a personal club record of 4 goals in one UPL game, while the Sailors lost to newcomer Left Bank 1-0.

The teams have met 19 times in their history and only twice in the UPL. It happened last season, when Chornomorets narrowly defeated Zhytomyr 1-0 in the first round, and Polissia was beaten 4-1 by the Sailors at home in the second round.

We will see whether Polissia, which ranks third in the table, will be able to continue to fight for high positions, or whether Chornomorets will break away from the relegation zone, as they are in third place from the end, at 18:00.

Bookmakers give Polissya 1.6 odds to win this match, Chornomorets 6 odds to win, and 3.9 odds to draw.

"Polissia vs. Oleksandriya

Veres - Left Bank

Sunday's matches will be opened by the winners of the last round. Rivne's Veres, who narrowly defeated Kolos and scored their first goal in the history of the match, will be visited by Kyiv's Left Bank, who narrowly defeated Chornomorets.

The teams have never met in their history, so this match will be historic.

Will "Left Bank" continue to gain momentum or stumble over "Veres" - watch at 13:00.

Bookmakers favor Veres, whose victory can be bet on at odds of 1.9. The odds for a victory for Left Bank are 4.1, and for a draw - 3.5.

Dynamo vs LNZ

In the second match on Sunday, Dynamo Kyiv will host LNZ Cherkasy. "LNZ, as noted, won a strong-willed victory over Karpaty last round, while Kyiv missed the match due to preparations for the Champions League qualifying match, in which they unfortunately lost to Salzburg on aggregate 3-1. "The White and Blues will continue their performances in the Europa League.

“Dynamo draws with Salzburg and is eliminated from the Champions League

The teams met only twice last season, where Dynamo defeated LNZ 4:2 in the first round and drew 1:1 in the second round.

"LNZ is currently in second place, but we will find out at 15:30 whether they will be able to keep it, as Kyiv will try to rehabilitate themselves in front of the fans for their bitter exit from the Champions League. In addition to UPL TV, the match will be available on Dynamo's club channel and on 2+2 TV channel.

Bookmakers give Dynamo a strong preference, with odds of 1.2 on a victory. The odds for LNZ's victory are 12, and for a draw - 6.7.

"Dynamo vs LNZ

Kryvbas vs Shakhtar

The final match of the round will be played by Kryvbas Kryvyi Rih and Shakhtar Donetsk. As noted, Kryvbas drew with Ingulets, and Donetsk lost to Oleksandriya, repeating the club's anti-record of conceding 4 goals in one UPL game.

The teams have met 55 times, including 46 in the UPL, where Shakhtar has a total advantage - 32 wins against Kryvbas's 6. In addition, a draw was recorded in another 8 matches. Last season, in a two-match confrontation, the teams delighted their fans with many goals. In the first round of the 2023/2024 season, the teams played to a 3-3 draw, and in the second round, Shakhtar proved to be stronger, beating Kryvbas 5-2.

By the way, last week the Russian occupiers attacked the Aurora Hotel in Kryvyi Rih, where, according to the latest data, three people were killed. It was in this hotel that the Miners' players and coaching staff were supposed to stay before the match with Kryvbas.

"First of all, Shakhtar condoles and expresses its support to the families of the victims. By destroying our cities, Russia has once again shown its true face as a terrorist country (...) Our presence in the city is to support the fans, so despite the news, we are preparing for the match and for the trip to Kryvyi Rih. We are guided by the regulations and information from the UPL, UAF and other bodies that make decisions on the holding of matches," Shakhtar CEO Serhiy Palkin told Tribuna.

Later, Kryvbas confirmed that the Donetsk team had found a new hotel and were preparing for the match.

Rocket attack on hotel in Kryvyi Rih: three dead, one missing

Will Shakhtar redeem themselves in front of their fans for the loss to Oleksandriya, or will Kryvbas put up a fight against the Pitmen - watch at 18:00.

Bookmakers favor Shakhtar by 1.5. Kryvbas has odds of 6.6 to win and 4.6 to draw.

"Kryvbas vs Shakhtar in last season's match, where they scored 6 goals