“Dynamo draws with Salzburg and is eliminated from the Champions League

Dynamo Kyiv drew with RB Salzburg and ended its fight in the Champions League. This is reported by the Ukrainian Football Association, UNN reports.

Details

In the second match of the Champions League qualifying playoffs, Dynamo Kyiv failed to defeat RB Salzburg, an Austrian club.

The game ended in a 1-1 draw, and the overall score of the series was 1-3 in favor of RB Salzburg.

This means that Dynamo did not qualify for the main stage of the Champions League. However, the Ukrainian team will continue to compete in the Europa League.

