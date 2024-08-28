“Dynamo draws with Salzburg and is eliminated from the Champions League

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 121251 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 124422 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 203132 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 156129 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 154200 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143528 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 200645 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112501 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 189106 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105144 views

“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 56576 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 67289 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 39255 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 96936 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 75864 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 203132 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 200645 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 189106 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 215730 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 203679 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 25809 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 150934 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 150129 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 154155 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 145039 views
“Dynamo draws with Salzburg and is eliminated from the Champions League

Kyiv

 • 17412 views

“Dynamo Kyiv drew 1-1 with RB Salzburg in the second leg of the Champions League qualifying playoffs. With the overall score 1-3 in favor of the Austrians, Dynamo will continue to play in the Europa League.

Dynamo Kyiv drew with RB Salzburg and ended its fight in the Champions League. This is reported by the Ukrainian Football Association, UNN reports.

Details

In the second match of the Champions League qualifying playoffs, Dynamo Kyiv failed to defeat RB Salzburg, an Austrian club.

The game ended in a 1-1 draw, and the overall score of the series was 1-3 in favor of RB Salzburg.

This means that Dynamo did not qualify for the main stage of the Champions League. However, the Ukrainian team will continue to compete in the Europa League.

Strong-willed victories of Dynamo and LNZ, two penalties in Cherkasy, an unexpected leader, a scandal in Poltava: UPL Round 3 results19.08.24, 09:54 • 68826 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

Sports

