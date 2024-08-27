Rocket attack on hotel in Kryvyi Rih: three dead, one missing

Three people have been killed in a rocket attack on a hotel in Kryvyi Rih. The rescue operation continues. This was stated by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak, reports UNN.

Details

Three dead after nighttime rocket attack on Kryvyi Rih. One more person remains missing - Lysak said.

According to Lysak, rescuers continue to work at the scene.

He also added that eight shops and cafes, 14 high-rise buildings and about 20 cars were damaged in the city.

