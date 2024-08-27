People may still be under the rubble in Kryvyi Rih: consequences of the Russian attack

Search and rescue operation continues in Kryvyi Rih at the site of a Russian missile strike. People are likely to be trapped under the rubble. The consequences of the enemy attack were shown in the Office of the Prosecutor General in Telegram, reports UNN.

According to the investigation, on the night of August 27, 2024, the Russian military fired a missile at the city of Kryvyi Rih. Kryvyi Rih. According to preliminary data, two local residents were killed. Five more people were injured. The search and rescue operation continues. People may still be trapped under the rubble - , the OGP said in a statement.

The shelling damaged a hotel, residential buildings, shops, cafes, and cars.

Under the procedural supervision of the Dnipro Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation was initiated in the criminal proceedings on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war combined with premeditated murder (Part 2 Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

